Seniors sit and enjoy their Thanksgiving meal inside the Emancipation Garden pavilion.
Daily News photo by A.J. Rao
A feast for all
Daily News photo by A.J. RAO
Sherri Abbott serves food to Roy Raimer during the annual Penn-Scipio Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday at Emancipation Garden, St. Thomas.
ST. THOMAS — Scores of residents gathered for the annual Penn-Scipio Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday in Emancipation Garden, an opportunity to feast on traditional holiday fixings and witness firsthand the kindness of a community giving back.
The event, the brainchild of St. Thomas couple Francine and Clarence Penn-Scipio, has for more than 20 years brought together companies, organizations and individuals to donate and provide free meals to anyone in the community.
