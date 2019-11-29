ST. THOMAS — Scores of residents gathered for the annual Penn-Scipio Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday in Emancipation Garden, an opportunity to feast on traditional holiday fixings and witness firsthand the kindness of a community giving back.

The event, the brainchild of St. Thomas couple Francine and Clarence Penn-Scipio, has for more than 20 years brought together companies, organizations and individuals to donate and provide free meals to anyone in the community.

