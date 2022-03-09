A spike in gas prices sent some motorists rushing to nearby pumps to fill up with others acknowledging that like the rest of the nation, there’s nothing they can do about soaring costs believed to likely be fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On St. Thomas on Tuesday, the cost per gallon of regular gas at Giant Gas near Havensight was listed at nearly $6. At nearby 1st Stop Gas, the cost per gallon of regular gas was still $4.59, though when the station refuels it is likely to spike similarly to its competitor.
On St. John residents reported regular gas selling at $4.61 per gallon at E&C gas station, and $5.65 at Midway gas station. On St. Croix, the cost per gallon of regular gas was listed at $4.49 both at G-Max in Golden Rock and at Falcon Gas near Plaza Extra East.
St. Thomas’ Alvin Callwood told The Daily News on Tuesday that when he was told gas prices would go up, he didn’t hesitate to head to a neighborhood gas station in Frenchtown.
“I heard yesterday it was going up so I went to fill my tank,” that ordinarily took $25 to fill his Toyota Tercel. Now, it roughly costs about $10 more. He acknowledged the savings was worth it.
“Well, you buy it today, you will get it cheaper than tomorrow, so you save a few dollars,” he said.
Callwood was able to pinpoint when local gas prices began changing at the pump — at least at Puma gas station in Frenchtown.
“From the first day the war started it was $4.03, then it went up 60 cents and it’s been $4.63 ever since,” he said of the Ukraine invasion, now in its 13th day. “I imagine it will go up higher,”
The high cost of gas led St. Thomas’ Mauritza Gumbs to do something drastic.
“I’m scared. With gas prices so high I bought a lock for my gas tank,” she said. “I went to Auto Zone quick — I have the receipt — because these high prices will lead people to thief gas when you park your car.”
The recent spike in gas prices isn’t the first in the Virgin Islands, as fuel prices have been steadily climbing since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in April 2020, the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs reported that cheapest fuel prices on St. Croix dipped under $2 a gallon for regular unleaded. But less than two years later, prices have nearly doubled — and an even larger spike is imminent.
The soaring cost of gas is likely to be the No. 1 topic at a virtual meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. today by DLCA. The meeting, according to the agency, is routinely held to hear public concerns relative to inflation and fuel prices.
DLCA’s fuel price survey and rack rate findings released eight days ago on March 1, revealed that the lowest prices at the time for self-service regular gasoline per island. A the time the cost was listed at $3.59 per gallon on St. Croix, $4.49 on St. Thomas and $4.69 on St. John.
President Joe Biden, back in November, also warned about increasing gas prices. At the time he announced that the Department of Energy would release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, “to lower prices for Americans and address the mismatch between demand exiting the pandemic and supply.”
While the preemptive effort may have helped, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did not. Biden acknowledged the invasion would impact gas prices during remarks on Feb. 22, having said that “defending freedom will have a cost for us as well, here at home.”
St. Croix’s Lucien Lloyd, while filling up his truck Tuesday afternoon, said that the high cost of gas is what it is.
He told the Daily News that while he’d heard that the gas prices were climbing nationwide, he hadn’t really been paying attention locally.
“I see it like this, it makes no sense to worry about things that you can’t control,” he said. “I never watch gas prices. When the truck gets to a quarter tank I just full it up.”
Lloyd said he realizes the increase may cause hardship on some people, but it’s up to everyone to figure out how to minimize the impact.
“If you usually up and down the road like roadrunner, the high gas prices will either make you keep still or you’ll pay the price,” he said. “I remember when gas moved up from 99 cents years ago, we thought we would die, but look we still here, we will survive whatever. I really hope it don’t go crazy high, but we will survive.”
— Daily News freelancer Fiona Stokes contributed to this report.