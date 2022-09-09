TORTOLA — Joseph Williams, a retired member of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, had an up close encounter with Queen Elizabeth II when she twice visited the British Virgin Islands, so her death Thursday at age 96, saddened him as if she was a member of his family.
Williams drove the queen on her first visit to the British territory on Feb. 23, 1966. He was 24; she was 40.
“Being that I personally know her because I was her driver, I’m deeply saddened by her death,” said Williams, who was honored during The Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, held in 2016, in the British-led territory.
“She was very charming when she landed at West End and as she drove through the districts, she was cheered by mostly school children,” Williams recalled Thursday. “It was a bright and sunny day and she and her husband were very happy to be in the BVI.”
He told The Daily News that the queen placed a plaque marking the opening of the road from West End to Road Town. There was no road prior to the section from Pockwood Pond to Towers, West End. Williams, now 80, also recalled that his duties ended when the queen reached the bridge that connects Tortola and Beef Island. She was there for an opening ceremony of the bridge, which was named in her honor.
“I was making sure I was doing everything I was thought to do as a driver, right,” Williams said.
During the 2016 celebration marking the queen’s 90th birthday, Williams received a commemorative license plate during a Government House ceremony that evening, after the queen returned from a visit to Virgin Gorda.
Mignon Brewley was also presented with a commemorative license plate in honor of her late husband, Earl, whose convertible Buick Electra was used to drive her around. The license plate featured two photos of the queen — a current and one when she first took the throne with the number 66 in the center and QEII written between the current photo and the No. 66.
According to Williams, the queen had a good memory, and “Surprisingly, she remembered me when she came on her second visit in 1977. I was working in Virgin Gorda and she said ‘you were the one who drove me in 1966.’”
Now 80, Williams, said the loss feels personal.
“Even though I’m not family, somehow I feel the loss for someone I met so many years ago,” he said.
Virgin Gorda’s Sharon Flax-Brutus said Monday was an end of an era.
“I always admired her for her diplomacy and tact in a rather turbulent world climate,” the former BVI Tourist Board director said. “She lived a storied 96 years and will be remembered as helping to maintain a stability many craved.”
Allen Hodge said the queen’s death will take some getting used to.
“It’s strange because she’s the only monarchy of England that I knew,” he said, noting her death leaves a lot of questions, including will it be God save the ‘gracious king’ in the national anthem. “I wonder if they would gradually change the face of the currency, leave it as is or print a denomination with her picture. Also, will the crest/seal on official documents like passports and other things change? There’s a lot of questions.”
Cicley Malone, who traveled to London to collect her Member of the British Empire, or MBE award for her services in education in 2017, said she was surprised to hear the news. “Her presence was felt as the head of the British Empire,” she said.
Gov. John Rankin, the U.K. representative on the island, was contacted for comment. He later released a statement noting that he knows the people of the British Virgin Islands are “deeply saddened” by the news, and that they will join him in a period of mourning for Her Majesty the queen.
The United Kingdom has said there will be a 10-day mourning period.
“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time,” Rankin said.
“Her Majesty gave exemplary and loyal service throughout her life. She was a friend to the British Virgin Islands visiting twice, in 1966 arriving on the Royal Yacht Britannia which was anchored in Road Harbor, and returning again in 1977 when she laid the foundation stone for a new wing of Peebles Hospital,” he said. “We will remember her with great fondness and respect.”
It was not immediately clear whether Rankin or Premier Natalio Wheatley would travel to London for funeral services, which have not yet been announced by King Charles III, who became king immediately upon his mother’s death.