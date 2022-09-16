Managed mooring field2

A proposed mooring field for Vessup Bay, to the left, and Muller Bay, to the right.

ST. THOMAS — The redevelopment of the former Latitude 18 marina is receiving significant pushback from the local maritime community, as the project’s proposed moorings in Vessup and Muller Bay may displace those who currently have boats in the area.

“I wasn’t aware that our harbor was up for sale to a private company,” Skip King said at the St. Thomas Coastal Zone Management hearing Thursday evening.