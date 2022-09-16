ST. THOMAS — The redevelopment of the former Latitude 18 marina is receiving significant pushback from the local maritime community, as the project’s proposed moorings in Vessup and Muller Bay may displace those who currently have boats in the area.
“I wasn’t aware that our harbor was up for sale to a private company,” Skip King said at the St. Thomas Coastal Zone Management hearing Thursday evening.
King, who owns and operates Island Yacht Charters, said that they depend on their current mooring permit through the Department of Planning and Natural Resources to operate successfully.
According to the proposal, permit applicant Jack Rock B-A C, LLC purchased property in Estate Nazareth, along the peninsula that forms the Southern entrance of Red Hook Bay to develop a marina, restaurant, and warehouse.
Architect John Woods said the design team has been working on the development since 2019, and after factoring in input from an initial public hearing, the plan has been altered.
“The square footage of the project has been cut in half, from about 80,000 square feet down to now 20,000 square feet between two structures,” Woods said.
The square footage does not factor into the newly proposed 14 moorings in Vessup Bay and 68 moorings in Muller Bay, which would displace 50 moorings already in place.
Attorney George Dudley explained that the mooring field would be subject to a lease between the applicant and the V.I. government.
“This is not some giant corporation, this is an investor wanting to expand the marine tourism industry in the Virgin Islands for the benefit of the entire community,” Dudley said.
V.I. Professional Charter Association Director Oriel Blake told the CZM committee that the association did support the upland development and marina, but that the cost of a private mooring may negatively impact marine businesses near the development.
CZM Director Marlon Hibbert explained that the current commercial rate for a mooring is $20 per foot of boat, plus any mooring maintenance fees.
He estimated an owner spends around $5,000 a year to stay on a current mooring, and asked what the cost of a managed mooring would be.
Dudley said that they are “still developing a fee structure for the use of the facility,” but that the cost would also include additional services provided by the marina, such as waste disposal.
Capt. Scott Mateson, who lives in the mooring field, also voiced his concerns about the proposal affecting local residents.
“I know captains, crew, those who own charter boats, maintenance professionals, and chefs who work on the island and live on the boat because housing is not easily affordable,” Mateson said. “There’s a question of legality, for people who have invested in these moorings.”
Dudley noted that managed mooring fields have been successful operating in areas such as the BVI, Puerto Rico, and Florida, and that “with an investment of $23 million to $25 million” the applicant has an interest in consistent and proper maintenance.
“We maintain these mooring balls to the standard required, we are opposed to giving it to a single company,” Stefan Du Toit of Paradise Yacht Management said. “The proposal will put many of the marine businesses out of business.”
Amy Dempsey of Bioimpact told the CZM committee that the environmental concerns of an unmanaged mooring field include damage to seagrass on the ocean floor due to dragging chains or anchors, illegal discharge, and breakaway vessels that end up on shore.
“There are sunken boats in the mangroves and vessels tied up in the mangroves and many have broken mangrove limbs,” Dempsey said.
Abrie Cilliers of Offshore Marine was one of the few public commenters who supported the managed mooring field, citing its environmental benefits.
“I see the misuse of moorings in Elephant Bay next to my business,” Cilliers said. “A structured organized system such as the plan presented, can only benefit the ocean and the Virgin Islands.”
After the public comment period, CZM committee member Kai Smith asked the applicant how they planned to address the community’s concerns regarding the mooring field.
“We feel we can work with them,” Dudley said. “The important thing is that we recognize that there are businesses there that don’t want to be displaced, and we have no desire to displace them.”
CZM committee member Jawanza Hilaire asked why the applicant was looking to manage areas outside what they currently owned.
“The lease between the government and the Yacht Haven development is ample precedent,” Dudley said, but Hilaire noted that these mooring fields would be different, as the waters are not directly affixed to the owned property.
Hibbert asked if the applicant would still be interested in moving forward with the upland development and marina without the managed mooring fields, “in order to allow businesses to survive.”
Dudley said he could not answer that question.
Residents have until Sept. 22 to submit written comments on the proposal to the St. Thomas CZM Office.