ST. CROIX — A few dozen people gathered at the Verne Richards Veterans Park in Frederiksted Monday morning to join millions across the nation in the observance of Memorial Day.
Unlike past years, there were no parades on the day also known as Decoration Day. The federal holiday honors — and mourns — military personnel who died while serving in the United States armed forces. Since 1970, it is observed on the last Monday of May.
Those in attendance on Monday gathered under two large tents on the picturesque Frederiksted waterfront, near Strand Street, as flags flew at half-staff in the background.
The ceremony began with the remembrance of those service men and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action. An empty chair, draped with the symbolic flag, was a reminder of those who served, but whose fate are unknown.
Keynote speaker for the event was District Court Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III, who noted that while he has not served in any of the branches of the U.S. armed forces, he comes from a family filled with decorated individuals who served many years of distinguished service in the military.
The day was important to remember and pay homage to those who went out to serve but did not come home, Henderson said.
He added that per capita, United States territories have experienced the most significant loss of life in the military, than any of the states.
“It is our responsibility to honor those who have passed away, and we do so by honoring those who have served and those who are still serving,” he said. “We must remember those who continue to fight for the freedoms of our country and for freedom around the world.”
V.I. Office of Veterans Affairs Director Patrick Farrell, during his remarks, agreed with Henderson.
“I hear you loud and clear and taking care of our veterans and all the things that need to happen fall under the auspices of the agency that I head, and we plan to do everything that we can so that we can do just that,” he said.
Farrell said while the decision to have a ceremony and not have a parade as part of the annual observation this year, has bothered some residents, he is comfortable with his decision for many reasons. He said Memorial Day activities are usually not well attended, the change in the school calendar did not allow for participation from JROTC and other school groups. It also allowed for simultaneous ceremonies in each district and the ceremonial raising of the flag at half-staff, raising it to full staff at noon and lowering it at sunset on each island which is traditionally done in other jurisdictions.
As the ceremony wrapped up, First Vice Commander of American Legion Post 133 conducted a roll call of all veterans who died within the last year. That was followed by laying of wreathes on the monument statues, casting of a wreath into the sea for those lost at sea, as well the release of doves to symbolize eternal life and remembrance.
A somber salute with rifles and playing of taps rounded off the ceremony.