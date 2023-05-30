Memorial

Veterans Affairs Director Patrick Farrell releases a dove during Memorial Day observances in Frederiksted.

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — A few dozen people gathered at the Verne Richards Veterans Park in Frederiksted Monday morning to join millions across the nation in the observance of Memorial Day.

Unlike past years, there were no parades on the day also known as Decoration Day. The federal holiday honors — and mourns — military personnel who died while serving in the United States armed forces. Since 1970, it is observed on the last Monday of May.