Residents and dignitaries paid their last respects to the late Gov. Charles Turnbull as he lay in state Wednesday at Government House on St. Croix.
Turnbull’s body will also lie in state today at The Battery on St. John, and at Government House on St. Thomas on Friday.
A candlelight service is also planned for Friday at Emancipation Garden ahead of funeral services on Saturday at Christchurch Methodist. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery, followed by a repast at Fort Christian.
In accordance with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s proclamation, both the U.S. and V.I. flags on public buildings and grounds are to be flown at half-staff until sundown on Saturday.
Bryan’s proclamation, according to a news release from Government House, asks all owners of private and federal buildings in the Territory to fly their flags at half-staff “in honor of Governor Charles Wesley Turnbull, who dedicated his life to the field of education, the preservation of our Caribbean history, and to the people of the Virgin Islands. His commitment to public service, including two terms as Governor of our Territory, will be so honored.”
Government House released the following schedule of events:
• Today: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Turnbull will lie in state at The Battery in Cruz Bay, St. John
• Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Turnbull will lie in state at Government House on St. Thomas. Parking will be at Fort Christian lot, and shuttle service will be provided to and from Government House.
• Friday: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — A candlelight vigil will be held at Emancipation Garden. Individuals wishing to bring brief remarks — two-minute tribute — should RSVP to GovernmetHouse@go.vi.gov.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. — Viewing begins at Christchurch Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Masks will be required for all those inside the church. Parking will be at Fort Christian parking lot, and shuttles will take people to and from Christchurch Methodist. Interment at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery on St. Thomas immediately after the funeral service. Repast at place at Fort Christian following interment.