A group of residents gathered peacefully outside the Elaine I. Sprauve Library on Saturday morning in protest of the library’s ongoing closure. The historic building has been closed to the public since September 2019.

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums cited the loss of two St. John staff members and hurricane damage that intensified in the months after the 2017 storms as reasons for the closure. Now, DPNR says the library is expected to open in October, more than three years after the building was shuttered.