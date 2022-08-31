A group of residents gathered peacefully outside the Elaine I. Sprauve Library on Saturday morning in protest of the library’s ongoing closure. The historic building has been closed to the public since September 2019.
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums cited the loss of two St. John staff members and hurricane damage that intensified in the months after the 2017 storms as reasons for the closure. Now, DPNR says the library is expected to open in October, more than three years after the building was shuttered.
The contract for repairs closes this month, and it will take another month after that for the library to open, said DPNR’s Jamal Nielsen. Still, there is no one to staff the library.
“A librarian was hired for Sprauve Library; the person committed to the position in April,” said Nielsen. “A little over two weeks before the person was set to start, they told us they were no longer interested in the position, so we currently do not have a librarian for the Sprauve Library. There is currently a posting open for the Librarian III position on the Division of Personnel’s website. A master’s degree in library science with a minimum of five years experience in a professional library are the requirements. We encourage all qualified candidates to apply, including all residents.”
Dr. Carla Sewer, a St. Johnian who served as the librarian during the facility’s brief post-hurricane opening, said she recently applied again for the position. Sewer was a co-host of Saturday’s protest during which she read to children, asked attendees for a moment of silence in honor of the library’s namesake, and encouraged protesters to pick up trash on the library’s Enighed property.
“What I hope will come of this protest is an awareness of the people of St. John and their needs,” said Sewer. “Why is it so difficult to get things done? We want our library open. We want for the seniors to have their sewing club, and we want to have the opportunity for young people to have access. This is about access for everybody, locals and visitors, who can come out and learn about St. John or read a book.”
Protest co-host Erin Lieb echoed the sentiments residents have expressed over the last three years, that the community is willing and able to step up and volunteer to help keep the library open.
“We would love to work with the government,” said Lieb. “It seems like it’s us versus them and it doesn’t have to be. So many people said at the protest that they would love to volunteer but don’t know how. I agree.”
Repairs that have been completed to date include the replacement of metal roofing sections, two air conditioning units, and hardwood flooring. The replacement of window and door shutters, cameras and light fixtures, and exterior walls are “being finalized,” said Nielsen. New gutters and spouts have been shipped and are en route to the territory. Painting is also underway, as residents noted at the Saturday morning protest. The west exterior wall will be plastered before it’s painted, said Nielsen.
Federal Emergency Management Agency funding was obligated for the project in February 2021, which allowed the repair process to begin.
“Obligation of the funds is just the first of many steps,” said Nielsen. “After the funds are obligated, a scope of work has to be developed, that has to be sent to FEMA for approval, then the project is put out to bid, and after a contractor is selected, you then have to go through contracting. Additionally, in our case, we have also had to submit to FEMA a cost-alignment request because the funding obligated as part of the award was not enough to secure the contract.”
Any books that were damaged during the hurricane were discarded, so the books that have been sitting in the enclosed library for the past three years are in “decent condition,” Nielsen added. When the library does reopen, the Division of Library, Archives and Museums’ goal is to have hours of Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“However, there is a significant shortage of staff in our Division of Libraries,” said Nielsen. “Until those vacancies can be filled, we cannot offer the hours we would like.”
Lisa Etre said at Saturday’s protest that the ways a community can use a library are endless.
“People who come from Coral Bay for an appointment at 10 a.m. and don’t have another one until 2 p.m. can go to the library to read a newspaper, get a magazine, and just feel safe and comfortable and meet other people,” she said. “It’s been a struggle and we’ve been fighting for years, going to meetings, writing letters, trying to figure out how we can get our library functioning.”