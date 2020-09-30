The proposed “Coral Reef Ridge” development on St. John received some pushback during a public hearing Tuesday, with residents questioning whether the .37-acre lot can accommodate a bar and grill, two residential units, four shops and parking.
Property owner Russell Johnson acknowledged that “it’s a tight fit” on a parcel tucked into a hairpin curve on Centerline Road at the intersection of Bordeaux Road, but said he’s confident the plan will bring “something vibrant, something attractive,” to the community.
While the parcel is zoned residential, Johnson said it’s been used commercially for decades and he’s requesting a zoning change to business use from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
“I’d prefer to take this step; I want it to be done right,” Johnson said.
The project’s designer, Jon Euwema, said Johnson wanted to develop a plan with the community’s concerns in mind, and “it’s a capital improvement of significant proportions.”
The complex would include two one-bedroom residential units and parking spaces, and Johnson said he intends to use one himself because the family home where he grew up was destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes and he has nowhere to stay when on island for business. It would also have four 200-square-foot shops and a bar and grill with seven parking spaces.
Since the 1980s, the parcel housed “Colorful Corner,” which served as a satellite shop for the Chateau Bordeaux restaurant, Johnson said. Both were destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes and the lots are currently vacant.
Nearby property owner Lorelei Monsanto was one of several individuals who participated in Tuesday’s public hearing via videoconference, and commented that “Chateau Bordeaux will be rebuilt. For the record.”
Monsanto also said in an email to DPNR that “I am not in support of the scale of this project,” which will “create a hazard based on the current design.”
Johnson believes both Monsanto’s restaurant and his proposed development can operate in harmony, and “the more business there, the better,” he said. “I don’t want to be told that I can’t do something with my property, just because you want to do something with your property. I need a place to live, I need a business, I need to make some money. I will comply with permitting and revise the design as necessary to meet the requirements.”
Save Coral Bay President David Silverman said “the sight distance for the driveway and parking is inadequate and dangerous for this blind switchback,” and Sharon Coldren, president of the Coral Bay Community Council, said that “to cram so many uses in one tiny lot is very impractical and will not give you room for required parking or the sewage treatment system. You need a lot more space and land for this vision.”
Parking requirements for new developments are based on square footage and type of use, according to DPNR staff, and restaurants are required to have one space for every 10 seats, while retail shops must have one space for every 500 square feet.
Johnson said he believes the project can be tweaked to meet all requirements and “we’ll optimize the seating to comply with those seven spaces” during future building permit applications, which will also come with additional opportunity for public scrutiny.
DPNR staff are accepting public comment via email until Oct. 11 at Leia.LaPlace@dpnr.vi.gov, and will make a recommendation to Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol. The zoning request would then go to the Legislature for final review and if approved, the development itself would require additional building permits.