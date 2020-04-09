Billy Phibbs delivers lunch to Myrah Keating nurse Kristina Krenz. The meal was purchased for the health workers by a St. John resident and delivered by St. John Lockdown Food and Grocery Delivery Service.
Photos by ST. JOHN LOCKDOWN FOOD AND GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE
Deneisha Davis of Starfish Market helps Billy Phibbs procure groceries for the day’s delivery.
Photos by ST. JOHN LOCKDOWN FOOD AND GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE
Billy Phibbs and Cory Emerson prepare to pick up groceries at Starfish Market.
Photos courtesy St. John Lockdown Food and Grocery Delivery Service
Billy Phibbs delivers lunch to Myrah Keating nurse Kristina Krenz. The meal was purchased for the health workers by a St. John resident and delivered by St. John Lockdown Food and Grocery Delivery Service.
Photos by ST. JOHN LOCKDOWN FOOD AND GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE
Like many others across the globe, St. John resident Cory Emerson watched on social media as members of her community expressed fear, doubt, and uncertainty in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I was scrolling Facebook and saw friends asking for deliveries, wondering if anyone would be willing to bring food to them,” said Emerson, a first mate on a charter boat who’s out of work while the tourism industry is on hold waiting for the coronavirus threat to recede.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.