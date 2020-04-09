Like many others across the globe, St. John resident Cory Emerson watched on social media as members of her community expressed fear, doubt, and uncertainty in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“I was scrolling Facebook and saw friends asking for deliveries, wondering if anyone would be willing to bring food to them,” said Emerson, a first mate on a charter boat who’s out of work while the tourism industry is on hold waiting for the coronavirus threat to recede.