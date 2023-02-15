Government House provided an update on the status of tax refunds Tuesday, as Virgin Islanders continue to wait for checks to be processed and mailed out.
The V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau has long struggled to make timely tax refunds payments. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., however, has made the issue a major talking point of his administration, and the government has caught up on years worth of overdue payments.
But many who filed 2021 tax refunds say they’re still waiting for a check, and several residents commented on the Facebook Live stream of the Government House weekly press briefing Monday, asking when the refunds will be paid.
“The number of 2021 refunds to be paid is a moving target as people file every day,” spokesperson Richard Motta wrote in a text message Tuesday.
“The administration has paid 2021 and prior year refunds not under audit filed prior to February 24th 2022, and continues to pay our refunds quarterly,” he added.
The federal Internal Revenue Service issues refunds for “complete and accurate paper tax returns” about six to eight weeks from the date IRS receives the filing, according to the IRS website. “If you file your return electronically, your refund should be issued in less than three weeks, even faster when you choose direct deposit.”
Residents who receive Social Security have also been asking about missing $500 stipend checks, and Government House has not responded to questions from The Daily News about whether residents should keep trying to get those payments.
Many have contacted The Daily News seeking information, noting that requests to arpa@omb.vi.gov as far back as November have not been answered. OMB at the time told residents to use the email for a “mail in option to receive their Social Security stipends with “SSA Stipend in the subject line and provide their name, last four digits of their Social Security number, and correct address to received their check by mail.
The funds were made available from the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which allowed for helping households respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, according to a Government House press release at the time.
