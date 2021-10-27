“If it’s not accessible, it is unacceptable.”
This was the slogan walkers chanted during the White Cane Awareness walk, hosted by the V.I. Independent Living Association. Walkers gathered Tuesday afternoon at the V.I. Legislature, and made their way down the St. Thomas waterfront apron toward the Lucinda Millin Home and circled back.
Volunteers and members of the St. Thomas East End Lions Club were there to help individuals with disabilities. White Cane Awareness, or White Cane Safety Day, is celebrated nationally in October, and celebrates the achievements of those who are visually impaired.
V.I. Independent Living director Felecia Brownlow was excited to host the event this year, as last year it was put on hold due to COVID-19. The event highlighted the need for more infrastructure in the territory that can help those who are visually impaired, such as more road crossings with audio signals, participants said.
The V.I. Independent Living Association has been operating in the territory for more than 40 years, and provides services to those who are physically, cognitively or emotionally disabled.