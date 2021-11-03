U.S. Virgin Islands scientists are asking for the community’s help to better understand the impact sea level rise will have on the territory’s coastal zones, and it’s as easy as snapping a photo.
“Photographs are the way we calibrate change,” Coastal Zone Management Coastal Resilience Coordinator Hilary Lohman explained. “It’s an exciting and easy way to ease into the communication of changes.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Management Division and Caribbean Green Technology Center are partnering for the citizen-science project that calls on the residents to take photos to document the impacts of king tides.
King tides refer to the “springing forth” of the tide during the new and full moon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“The gravitational pull of the moon on the ocean is responsible for the tide. Because of the position of the moon and the earth, the tides tend to be more extreme,” during king tides, Caribbean Green Technology Center Director Gregory Guannel said.
The program asks participants to take a photo of a shoreline at high tide, while noting the time and location, as well as measuring the water level if possible.
“We are characterizing change now, before things get really intense,” Lohman said.
Today’s high tide levels may predict a normal water level in the future.
“What we want to see is as sea level continues to rise, how will those places be impacted?” Guannel said.
The data can also be used to determine current flood risk in coastal areas, especially near guts that drain into the ocean.
“October and November is the rainy season, and if coastal outflow drainage is clogged with water coming into the land, flooding is more likely to happen,” Guannel explained.
There is a list of priority sites that participants can sign up for, but Lohman said, photographs can also be taken of “a favorite beach or waterfront. This can only help us better understand long-scale changes that are afoot.”
The project is set to begin Saturday and Sunday, and then participants will return to their spot for another photo anytime between Nov. 14 to 20. For more information, and to sign up, visit cgtc-usvi.org/blog/king-tides-2021.