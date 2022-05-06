The Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery, in a news release Thursday, said recovery projects from 2017’s twin hurricanes are slated for completion over a five-year timeline.
The projected to-do list is outlined in “The Recovery Leaders’ Summit Report,” which the office noted is a “comprehensive 80-page report outlining a framework for the completion of over 300 critical recovery capital projects totaling more than $7 billion through the end of 2026.”
According to the ODR statement, the report “is the product of an extensive discussion that began during the first annual Recovery Leaders’ Summit held in Puerto Rico in October 2021 with recovery leaders from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and continued thereafter in several synchronization meetings.”
The report is “an analysis of all construction projects over $250K” and outlines the territory’s “continuing commitment to strengthening coordination, building capacity and addressing challenges to ensure the efficient execution of capital projects over a five-year timeline.”
The statement, headlined “ODR Releases 5 year (sic) Timeline for Recovery Projects,” did not state why the administration of Gov. Albert Bryan and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach waited until now to release it.
The five-year timeline assumes that what was not completed under the Bryan-Roach administration first term will be completed over the next five years.
Also Thursday, the BryanRoach Campaign released a statement about plans for the governor and lieutenant governor to announce their re-election bid Tuesday on St. Croix.
In 2018, then governor-elect Bryan called out the Mapp administration for not immediately repairing schools following hurricanes Irma and Maria a year earlier, but those repairs and other infrastructure projects continue to languished in the current administration.
The report can be viewed electronically at http://www.usviodr.com/category/reports/