As COVID-19 continues to surge in the territory, many residents have been left waiting in long lines to receive a COVID-19 test, only to be turned away.
On Wednesday, St. John Correspondent Andrea Milam was on site at the Health Department pop-up test site in Cruz Bay when the site ran out of tests. After a wait of three and a half hours to receive a COVID-19 test, Milam was turned away.
Testing demand on St. John’s is further increased because it is the only island where the department’s free testing is available one day out of the week, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot.
On Wednesday, the department reported 993 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, with a 7-day positivity rate of 15.66%; a 4% jump from the 11.6% positivity rate reported on Monday.
When asked by The Daily News, Health Department spokesperson Jahnesta Ritter confirmed that the department does have a sufficient number of COVID-19 testing kits.
In a Facebook post, Health clarified where COVID-19 testing are available, as the department offers free tests to all symptomatic individuals and all individuals who have been in close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Individuals can visit covid19usvi.com/testing to schedule an appointment for a test or to view a testing provider listing. To report a suspected case of COVID-19, or to make a testing appointment, call the Epidemiology Hotline at 340-776-1519 or 340-712-6299.
Private providers also offer COVID-19 testing, which may be free to individuals with insurance.
Conn Davis, with Community Medical Lab on St. Thomas, confirmed the private lab also had a sufficient number of tests available, as the lab has provided testing throughout the pandemic, six days a week.
Davis told The Daily News they have a stockpile of tests and that the lab orders antigen and PCR tests from multiple sources.
“We’re not at a point where we have one test,” Davis explained. “There are a variety of different diagnostics on the market that are being utilized all across the country.”
While testing kit orders have arrived in the territory, one private provider on St. John did report an issue with receiving vaccines.
On Facebook, Island Health and Wellness Center told St. John clients that they did not receive their shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, but they did expect their normal supply to be ready Jan. 7.
The Wellness Center referred those interested in the vaccine or booster shot to the Health Department pop-up site on Wednesday.
While the testing line stretched on, the vaccine booth did not have a wait.