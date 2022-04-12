ST. JOHN — A decades-long discussion on bringing a public high school to St. John may now be coming to fruition.
Eighteen months after a preliminary land exchange agreement between the U.S. Department of the Interior and the V.I. government was signed, the National Park Service is welcoming public comments on the proposed swap for the purpose of building a public pre-K through 12th grade school on the island of St. John.
The proposed agreement would swap 11 acres of NPS-owned land that fronts Centerline Road in Estate Catherineberg with the 17.97-acre V.I. government-owned Whistling Cay off Mary Point on the island’s north shore. The timeline for the swap as laid out by Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields at a virtual public meeting held Thursday evening calls for the delivery of a decision document in late 2022.
When appraised as though privately owned and available for sale, the 11-acre Catherineberg parcel was valued at $1.23 million, and Whistling Cay came in at $1.44 million. If the swap moves forward, NPS would pay the V.I. government the difference in value. The governor would decide how those funds are allocated, said Colette Monroe, senior policy advisor for Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
In the event a new public school is constructed in Catherineberg, the Julius E. Sprauve School property would revert to the V.I. Department of Property and Procurement, while the Guy H. Benjamin School in Coral Bay will remain a V.I. Department of Education property.
“We have some plans moving forward to demolish the buildings at the Guy Benjamin campus that have been damaged from the storm, and to retrofit the buildings that we intend to keep online and open it up to service the community in different capacities,” said DOE Chief Operations Officer Dionne Wells-Hedrington. “Once those visions are formalized, that information will be shared with the community.”
None of the people who commented at Thursday’s meeting disagreed with the need for a public pre-K through 12th grade school on St. John, but many took issue with the proposed land swap for varying reasons. New York-based author Damon Vickers urged against using NPS lands for the school, citing St. John’s intensifying pace of development.
“When the Rockefellers set aside park lands and created, by their gifts, much of the parks we now know, they were trying to set aside land in the face of urbanization,” said Vickers. “It’s disturbing to see this compromise made, to do this land swap. The ruins there are precious, and what about the artifacts?”
Vickers asked the governor to consider a partnership with Gifft Hill School, the island’s private toddler through 12th grade institution.
GHS alumna Jessica Samuel said that while the role of the private school cannot be understated, the need for a separate, distinct facility is clear.
“We need to be clear on how equity and access is at the core of this work,” said Samuel. “The issue of urbanization does not fit into the scope of what’s being proposed here right now. We are not asking for a movie theater, more homes, or more vacation rentals. We are asking for the students of St. John to be provided a place where they can have free and equitable access to education.”
Ivy Moses, whose grandfather, Neptune Richards, gave land for the formation of the VINP, questioned why the government should have to swap land in order for a school to be built.
“It is extremely disheartening to me as a native St. Johnian to live through a process in which land was given to the National Park for preservation, to where we now have to exchange what little land we have left in order to acquire a school,” said Moses. “From my family’s standpoint, we are 100% in support of St. John having a high school, however we are not in support of a land exchange. We believe that enough land was given from native St. Johnians to the National Park, that the National Park should now be able to gift that land to the Virgin Islands government for a school to be built.”
NPS realty specialist Salman Elrubaie cautioned that such an approach could add many years, if not a decade, to the process of building a public school on St. John.
“It’s really hard to take land out of a National Park,” he said. “It’s done that way on purpose. You can think of it as a vault, or a bank. This land is supposed to be locked up basically forever. An exchange is the path of least resistance.”
Fields added that the NPS has the authority to conduct land exchanges without the approval of Congress.
The public comment period on the proposed land exchange is open through April 27. Comments can be submitted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=107048, by mail at Superintendent, Re: potential land transfer, Virgin Islands National Park, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, VI 00830, or by hand-delivering written comments to the VINP visitors center.