A handful of residents shared their suggestions — and frustrations — regarding the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Round Bay user management plan at a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting in Coral Bay.

The Tuesday evening meeting was held in the newly opened Education Department sprung structure where voices echoed, making it difficult for those tuning in virtually to hear speakers’ names and comments. The plan was created in response to “increased use and activity occurring in Round Bay,” according to plan documents.