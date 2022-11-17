A handful of residents shared their suggestions — and frustrations — regarding the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Round Bay user management plan at a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting in Coral Bay.
The Tuesday evening meeting was held in the newly opened Education Department sprung structure where voices echoed, making it difficult for those tuning in virtually to hear speakers’ names and comments. The plan was created in response to “increased use and activity occurring in Round Bay,” according to plan documents.
The original user plan was released in September, then updated based on public comments, according to DPNR Coastal Zone Management Director Marlon Hibbert, who moderated the meeting.
“We received comments in support of what we put out, some in opposition, and some tweaks,” said Hibbert. “Overall, the comments were mainly positive. During COVID, there was an aggressive expansion of the use of Round Bay. With aggressive expansion, you have pitfalls.”
Hibbert noted that DPNR’s plan is meant to manage users of the bay, not the bay’s resources. The plan, which calls for day use and transient moorings, a no-anchor zone, and a swim area, is “limited to the amount of funding we have,” he added.
Several attendees pointed out a current lack of enforcement by DPNR.
“Christmas Cove is visible to the naked eye by DPNR and they can’t control it there,” said a man who identified himself as a native St. Johnian. “It’s a 10-minute boat ride to Christmas Cove and I’ve never seen DPNR’s 16-foot Boston Whaler with officers patrolling to maintain that area. Issue a few $1,000 or $2,000 citations and I bet you all of the boaters go in compliance.”
Hibbert shared that DPNR’s enforcement division is responsible for “all actions across 11 divisions,” he said. The officers who respond to CZM violations also deal with building violations, air pollution, and any other offenses that fall under DPNR’s purview.
Residents offered solutions to DPNR’s inability to regularly patrol Round Bay, from launching a bay host program similar to the one implemented by the Virgin Islands National Park, to video surveillance.
“If we have cameras pointing at the bay, can we not issue citations without actually being there?” asked a female resident. “If boats are anchoring on coral or seagrass they should definitely be fined, and if you have a picture of them doing so and the registration numbers are clear, you should be able to find them and send them a ticket.”
“A lot of enforcement could be done without physically going there, which would save on resources,” added another female resident. “If a few people are fined, it will make a big difference. Maybe one day a week, or even one day a month, DPNR could have a presence in Round Bay.”
A woman who identified herself as a native of St. John recalled her childhood, when Round Bay provided her single mother and family with fish to eat.
“This was not just our livelihood; this is how we survived,” said the resident. “When my cousins visit from the states, they say, ‘My God, this is nothing like I knew it to be.’ Where are the beautiful corals? Nobody wants to come out to Hansen Bay to serve and protect. If nobody’s there to arrest the thief, the thief is still going to thief.”
Written testimony by Violet Mahabir Sewer, a St. John native and former purveyor of Vie’s Snack Shack on the East End, was read by her daughter.
“In recent times, there has been a lack of enforcement to protect the restricted area,” Sewer’s daughter read. “We used to have conch in the bay, and sea stars. No more. There used to be a season for jellyfish, which the turtles loved to eat, and they don’t appear anymore. Sea urchins once found on submerged rocks are extremely rare. Please respect this restricted area and the sea life will no doubt reappear.”
Ron Vargo, who identified himself as a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against DPNR and Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol alleging the department has not done its job to protect the bay, shared his collection of photos of nearly 30 boats anchored on coral, in seagrass, and on the 18th-century wreck of the HMS Santa Monica. Most of the boats in the photos are from Cruz Bay and St. Thomas, Vargo said.
“A captain I’ve talked to many times said, ‘If you don’t have a badge, I’m not going to listen to you. I’m going to do whatever I want to do,’” Vargo said of one of the repeat offenders. “If you get a speeding ticket you’re probably not going to speed again, but for some reason we’re hesitant to let people know they’re breaking the law.”
As the meeting drew to a close, one resident invited DPNR to come to Round Bay on Thanksgiving “ready to write citations. We’re waiting for the onslaught,” he said.
Hibbert said a revised plan incorporating public comments should be available within about two weeks.
“We are not magicians,” said Hibbert. “Balancing the needs of any kind of community is challenging. I don’t think we will satisfy everyone, but we are listening.”