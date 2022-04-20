The grant funding used for the Community Resiliency Project, which has provided free support services to more than 30,000 residents coping with disaster-related stressors, is nearly up but may be awarded a second extension which would allow the program to continue to August 2022.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the V.I. Health Department’s first six-month program extension request until May 2022 with St. Croix’s Island Therapy Solutions and St. Thomas’s Insight Psychological Services contracted to provide the project’s services. The department, recognizing a continued need, requested a three-month extension to allow the program to continue until summer.
“While things are bouncing back a little bit, there are still plenty of people in our community who are experiencing the same things we were seeing before, whether that’s job loss or stress from home with children first out of school and then returning,” Liz Llanos, Island Therapy Solutions outreach coordinator told The Daily News.
And it isn’t just parents or workers who are still experiencing these pandemic symptoms -- — it’s “very much children too.”
Llanos, who is also a high school teacher, said she has witnessed the toll the pandemic has taken on her students who have been out of the classroom for two years.
“Going back to school was a transition period that many of my students are still kind of struggling with. Kids are in labs all day long, back inside. So while things are going along for you and I, that is not the case in a lot of schools and public schools in particular. People are still adjusting,” Llanos said.
And when Llanos said people are still adjusting, she means it.
She recounted the types of individuals commonly seeking support through the program like those navigating the new occupational landscape; those devastated after being forced to close their once thriving businesses; those frazzled after managing working day jobs and simultaneously teaching curriculum to their children; and those who suffer from sleepless night under the weight of debt and maxed credit cards.
“We still see a lot of people who are just trying to manage and what we see even more now is a lot of extreme burnout,” Llanos said.
To help manage the mounting stress individuals have been placed under since the originating of the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago, the project offers a variety of tactics participants can use to mitigate the transition back into the new pandemic-changed world.
The program offers virtual group and individual support services, referral services, and workshops that bolster mindfulness like breathing techniques and decompression. The services are rendered free to all U.S. Virgin Islands residents, schools, businesses, and organizations.
“It’s not your traditional mental health service,” Llanos said.
Instead, the program is intended to address the stresses of the community and assist by referring and linking community participants with agencies and partners that can alleviate the individual stressor a community participant has been burdened with.
While data will not be compiled to the end of the next cycle, last cycle yielded 595 people who received individual crisis counseling, 9015 people who utilized group counseling and public education services, and another 19,501 people who sought brief educational and supportive contact services.
Llanos said if she had to choose just one of the most beneficial aspects to the program it would the one-on-one services offered by crisis counselors when people call in, or the advice exchanged in group settings which are generally conducted virtually.
“The strategies that are delivered during those sessions are very impactful because stress can occur at different entry points for everyone, whether they are jobless or managing the stress of working from home and taking care of children, so we found in those sessions people are really able to extract the strategies that they found what would work best for them. I think that is what is most successful,” Llanos said.
To learn more about the services offered through the program call Island Therapy Solutions at (340) 719-7007 on St. Croix or Insight Psychological (340) 774-2228 on St. Thomas.