TORTOLA — In the grip of its worst surge since the pandemic began, the British Virgin Islands has imposed a nighttime curfew, restricted gatherings and closed entertainment establishments and beauty salons.
Making a late-night address Monday following an emergency Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Carvin Malone announced a new curfew was in effect, shuttering the territory at 11 p.m. for the next 14 days.
The curfew is an attempt to slow the explosive spread of the virus after 219 new cases were found Monday, bringing the total active cases to 480. Since the pandemic began, the territory has recorded just 793 cases — 443 of those since July 1.
“At best, this situation is troubling, and all measures must and will be taken to arrest and stop this upsurge,” Malone said. The Cabinet ordered:
• All vaccinated persons entering the territory are subject to a rapid test upon arrival, effective July 12, at a fee of $50.
• Visits to Her Majesty’s Prison have been restricted for 14 days.
• Social gatherings at faith-based organizations, including religious services, weddings and funerals all have a 25-person limit.
• Ferries are limited to 65 persons at a time, subject to adequate social distancing protocols.
• For the next 14 days, hairdressers, barbers, gyms, bars, clubs and entertainment establishments are to be closed.
• Restaurants will be limited to one person per 36 square feet and a maximum occupancy of 25 individuals, all inclusive of staff and patrons.
• Frontline workers, including police, customs, immigration, prison, sea and airport authorities, and residential facility employees will be tested for COVID-19 at least once every two weeks.
In the wake of at least 18 staff members testing positive, the BVI Health Services Authority announced Tuesday that general visitation to the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital has been suspended to protect patients and staff from exposure to the virus.
Exemptions to the visitation rule are being made for “special circumstances,” including hospice and pediatric care. The Authority “is also halting elective surgeries,” and “laboratory, imaging services and specialty clinics will be available for telemedicine only.”
All classes for the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College are now online.
Testing
COVID testing is being conducted today and Thursday at Ebenezer Thomas Primary School in Sea Cows Bay for individuals who may have been exposed at Aqua Night Club, Deuces Night Club, Hangover Sports Bar, Crystals Night Club and aboard the Willy T. On Thursday, individuals who were at Simmonds Pre-school, the Home Grown Recital at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, Inland Revenue Department, Magistrate’s Court and the High Court will be tested.
On Virgin Gorda, testing will be done Friday at the Nurse Iris O’Neal Clinic for persons who attended graduations at Robinson O’Neal Memorial Primary School, Bregado Flax Primary School, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Assembly of God, Sanctuary of Hope and Little Rainbow Pre School.