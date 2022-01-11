Restrictions remain as omicron spreads

Monday was supposed to be the day Virgin Islands students returned to the classroom, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. had been scheduled to give his State of the Territory address in the evening.
Instead, students stayed home to continue virtual learning, while Bryan traded the State of the Territory for his typical weekly press conference.
“We are now entering the third week of this omicron surge,” Bryan said.
Current COVID-19 restrictions, including an 11 p.m. last call and mandatory midnight closure of all bars and restaurants, and 72-hour testing for all incoming travelers, will continue for at least another two weeks until Jan. 25, Bryan said, as case counts spike around the globe.
Government office hours are also scaled back as “just like everybody else in the territory, we’re facing some of the kind of staffing challenges as well, as more and more of our personnel are infected with COVID,” Bryan said.
“We’re hoping this surge subsides quickly, but if what we’re seeing globally and nationally is any indication, I think we still have another week or so of this, riding this out. And then hopefully it will expire some time within the next two weeks, in terms of starting to go down,” Bryan said.
Students are scheduled to return to schools on Jan. 24, which is also the new date for the State of the Territory address, Bryan said.
Bryan said he has typically requested that the Legislature extend the State of Emergency in 90-day increments because it had become “cumbersome” to renew, but if not approved, the State of Emergency automatically extends for 30 days.
Bryan said he discussed the situation with Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and the State of Emergency is currently extended to Feb. 9, at which point he expects the Legislature will approve another 90-day extension.
The State of Emergency enables the territory to implement measures like the testing Travel Portal and mass gathering restrictions, and obtain funding that would not otherwise be available, Bryan said.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said there have been 89 deaths since the pandemic began. The seven-day positivity rate is 21.76%.
There are currently 3,713 active cases, including 1,768 on St. Croix, 1,692 on St. Thomas, and 253 on St. John.
There are currently seven individuals with COVID-19 receiving treatment at Luis Hospital on St. Croix. None of those patients are on ventilators.
There are 18 COVID-19 patients at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, including three on ventilators and one hemodialysis patient, according to information from the hospital.
Encarnacion said only about 8% of those who test positive for COVID-19 have been vaccinated, and the territory is seeing an increase in people receiving vaccinations.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/ vaccines.
Anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 is encouraged to call the epidemiology hotline for testing. The number is 340-712-6299 on St. Croix, and 340-776-1519 on St. Thomas and St. John. The hotline is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and you can also schedule a test online at covid19usvi.com/testing.