Government retirees are finally going to receive overdue bonus payments, after the Legislature approved an amendment to another appropriation bill during Wednesday’s legislative session.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory had previously issued a news release, calling it a “another big win for the retirees of the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
“Earlier this year, the 34th Legislature addressed the solvency of the Government Employees’ Retirement System. However, since 2018 retirees have not received the full complement of the annual bonus payment payable pursuant to Act 7070,” according to the news release.
“Each year before July 15, the V.I. Lottery is to transfer no less than $2,270,000 to GERS for the bonus payment. Over the past several years, the V.I. Lottery has not been able to transfer the minimum sum as required by law due to the impacts of the hurricanes of 2017 and the global pandemic,” she added.
Frett-Gregory and Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., offered amendment 34-558 to Bill No. 34-0167 to pay retroactive shortfalls for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020 by Sept. 30.
Two other amendments were added to the underlying bill, 34-556, 34-560.
None of the three amendments have been made public on the Legislature’s website.
Frett-Gregory also said in the news release that 2021 and 2022 shortfalls will be discussed during meetings on the 2023 proposed budget.
“In reviewing revenue collections for this fiscal year, it became apparent that we have the ability to address the shortfall, and begin to make retirees whole,” Frett-Gregory said in a statement. “The adoption of this amendment is critical and timely, as the cost of living continues to rise in the territory.”
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.