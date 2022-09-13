Division of Personnel Director Cindy L. Richardson announced that retroactive payments owed to employees and retirees will be distributed by month’s end.
Active employees on the central government payroll will receive their payment through direct deposit. Employees and retirees must complete a direct deposit form by Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a Division of Personnel news release.
Eligible recipients, to include active V.I. government employees, those who resigned, retired or their survivors, will receive a payout of 22.8% of the current balance owed. The anticipated payout can be viewed on Personnel website’s Retroactive Wage Distribution Portal, the release stated.
On Aug. 31, the 34th Legislature passed legislation appropriating $40 million to pay outstanding retro payments from the General Fund in the fiscal year.
According to Richardson, retroactive payments are owed to retired employees of an institution, and unlike backpay, which pays employees’ wages that they never received, deals with mark-up for incorrect payments, fixing the difference between what was paid and what was supposed to be paid.
Individuals who prefer a paper check must upgrade pertinent information in the Employee Self-Service.
Survivors of employees should visit the website for instructions on receiving retroactive payments and get the necessary documents to finish processing, according to the statement.