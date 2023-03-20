ST. CROIX — Thousands of revelers and onlookers painted the streets of Christiansted green on Saturday as they celebrated the fusion of Crucian and Irish cultures during the 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

It marked the second parade held since the cancellation of the event during the COVID pandemic. While last year saw a small comeback of revelers, this year thousands either took part in the parade or milled about the streets to enjoy the celebration.