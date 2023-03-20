ST. CROIX — Thousands of revelers and onlookers painted the streets of Christiansted green on Saturday as they celebrated the fusion of Crucian and Irish cultures during the 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
It marked the second parade held since the cancellation of the event during the COVID pandemic. While last year saw a small comeback of revelers, this year thousands either took part in the parade or milled about the streets to enjoy the celebration.
St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated annually on March 17, the anniversary of the saint’s death in the fifth century. The Irish have observed this day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. On St. Patrick’s Day, which falls during the Christian season of Lent, Irish families would traditionally attend church in the morning and celebrate in the afternoon. Lenten prohibitions against the consumption of meat were waived and people would dance, drink and feast on the traditional meal of Irish bacon and cabbage
On Saturday, St. Croix became Irish for a day. The parade started at Fort Christiansvaern and slowly made its way up Company Street, heading west before turning north through Sunday Market Square, then back east down King Street. It was a sea of green as participants moved joyfully through the town, eliciting wild applause from onlookers crowding both sides of the streets as well as from balconies of homes and businesses lining the parade route.
Most of the participants and spectators followed the theme, wearing green galore — green T-shirts,, shoes, beards, wigs, tutus, afros, and the lucky four-leaf clover. Restaurants, bars and street vendors also did their part, serving drinks and food that followed the theme. Parade Grand Marshal Positive Nelson, Department of Agriculture commissioner, said he was honored to lead the parade and be recognized for his part in the green movement.
“I am a part of the green movement, but while today people are talking about shamrocks, I am always talking about cannabis and I think the parade committee recognizes the work that I have been doing towards our future in legalized cannabis,” he said. “I am grateful that the people understand that when it comes to cannabis legalization, it crosses all barriers, whether racial, economic or otherwise. It does not matter.”
Nelson joked that he had been asked for cannabis buds and samples along the parade route, showing the level of acceptance in the community.
“It really makes me feel good and I am just always grateful when Virgin Islanders come together and grateful to serve the community in any capacity,” he said.
Nelson added that he is anticipating a change in his job title sometime soon relative to the growing cannabis industry, but for now he is still heading the Agriculture Department and will continue to push initiatives in that arena.
There were more than 20 parade entrees of all sizes with live bands and DJs that included St. Croix Majorettes, Lew Muckle Elementary School royalty and cheer squad, Dominican Croix Dancers, St. Croix Festival Queen, Princess and Duchess, Gentlemen of Jones, St. Croix Animal Welfare, The Domino Club, Lost Dog Pub, In Style Band and Crew, Mutiny Vodka, Impac Band and Crew, and moko jumbies.
Neptune Scuba Diving had one of the more creative entries, which include inflated dolphins, fish, octopuses and other sea creatures — and it was led by Neptune, the Roman god of the sea who was, naturally, dressed in green for the occasion.
Revelers included Tiffany Djeli, who wore a green tutu, clover sunglasses and huge black shoes as she paraded through the town, taking jello shots from a cooler bag. She said she has been attending the parade since she visited in 2006 and moved to St. Croix shortly after.
“I fell in love with St. Croix that week and the parade was a big part of it,” she said. “I love the way that so many cultures just melt together and are celebrated here. We get to enjoy the best of all the worlds.”
Conrad Young said he was excited that the parade was growing again after the pandemic stopped it.
“I’m just glad that we are able to be outside again and enjoy ourselves and the culture of all the people who live here,” he said.
“We celebrate with Festival, Ag Fair, Dominican Republic, the Irish, Puerto Rico Friendship, everything. The diversity of St. Croix is what makes it so great and I really missed that during the pandemic, but we are back,” he said, lifting his Heineken beer in the air for a toast.
Many of the bars around the town featured live bands and DJs for the duration of the parade and into the night. DJ Cypha, DJ Colobri, Big Kyat Sounds and others were on stage while on the Christiansted boardwalk Kurt Schindler and No Problemo kept a lively crowd entertained.