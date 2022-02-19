ST. CROIX — Some 2,000 soca music lovers from near and far are expected to converge in downtown Frederiksted on Sunday night to fete in abandon — the first opportunity to do so since the global pandemic began nearly two years ago.
The event? “Fete, Vibe, Soca,” which is being sponsored by the Tourism Department’s Division of Festival. It kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday until the wee morning hours at the Ann Abramson Pier. As Monday is a holiday, there will be no need to worry about bleary eyes.
Hometown superstars VIO International and Dennis “Pumpa” Liburd and St. John’s V.I. Cool Session Band will get revelers ready for the featured act, soca sensation Nadia Batson out of Trinidad.
And, when some revelers belt out the lyric “so long I ain’t see yuh” to Baston’s hit “So Long,” it will indeed be a reality. Social distancing guidelines has kept grand events to a limited capacity crowd, and to those who are vaccinated and Sunday will be no different.
Residents can expect to hear retro hits from VIO like “Bounce to de’ Ounce” and Pumpa will kick things into high gear with hits like “Honk Yo Horn.”
Cool Session Band’s impressive horn section and strong lead vocals will have people dancing to hits like “Sexy Ladies” and “Alle.”
Batson will then take the stage with other hits including “Catching Feelings” and “Fattt.”
Tickets for “Fete, Vibe, Soca” are $20 and are available at Tourism Department’s office on Strand Street, Frederiksted and the MTOC office in Times Square, Christiansted.