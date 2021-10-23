Petra Victor knows the cost to families and individuals fighting cancer because she has lived it. There are many others in the community who have also had that experience and now want to give back.
Victor is founder of Ribbons for a Cure, which has established a financial assistance program for that purpose.
“We’ve set funds aside for the financial assistance program, and looking at the budget, we can increase the assistance amount for applicants if needed,” Victor said.
Launched in July, Victor said the assistance program is in response to the strain those with cancer may be facing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In addition to the other work that we do, we wanted to find a way to help our base financially,” Victor told The Daily News.
Under the program, financial assistance is available to cancer patients and survivors who have resided in the Virgin Islands permanently for the last five years, a release said.
Assistance is awarded based on the availability of funds, which can be used to cover payments for cancer-related prescription medication and diagnostic testing or CT scans, according to a release. Submitted applications will be reviewed and processed within four weeks, and upon approval, beneficiaries will be able to submit receipts within a 12-month period for reimbursement of expenses, according to the press release.
After the financial award has been exhausted, beneficiaries can apply for additional funding in the next calendar year.
Ribbons for a Cure also offers scholarship awards to students who have been affected by cancer either personally or through their family.
Applications are available online at www.ribbonsforacure.net.
For more information, call 340-514-5214.
— Contact Sara Kirkpatrick at 340-714- 9109 or email skirkpatrick@dailynews.vi.