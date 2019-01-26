Former Tourism commissioner and lieutenant governor candidate Pamela Richards-Samuel has been named the executive director of the 33rd Legislature, pledging a commitment to transparency, responsiveness and respect.
“The Senate president and the new majority are focused on transparency as being very important, as well as restoring respect to the institution — and I’m going to do what it takes to supplement that objective,” Richards-Samuel said.
She added that she will meet with each of the different divisions in the Legislature, including those responsible for the Legislature website, which, she said, will come under greater scrutiny and be improved.
Richards-Samuel also pledged a renewed focus on responsiveness, including to media requests for information, insisting “we’re not going to sit on things.”
Richards-Samuel said the Legislature is currently getting ready for Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to deliver his State of the Territory address Monday at Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
“Things are looking good,” she said. “I think the institution is ready and we should have a good platform for the governor to tell us the news.”
In addition to Tourism commissioner, Richards-Samuel was a candidate for lieutenant governor in the 2010 election, running alongside Democratic gubernatorial candidate James O’Bryan Jr.
Most recently, she served as interim chief of staff for President David Hall of the University of the Virgin Islands.
Richards-Samuel is succeeding Toya Malone, who served as executive director for the 32nd Legislature.
