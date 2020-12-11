Angelo “Tony” Riddick, the former director of the V.I. Bureau of Information Technology, is now the top IT official for the state of New York.
Riddick began his tenure Monday as a member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Cabinet. In joining the Cuomo administration, Riddick replaced Jeremy Goldberg, the governor’s deputy secretary of technology whose time was defined by the state’s technology response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an online article in StatesScoop.
In his position, Riddick will oversee a staff of 3,400, compared to the 16 people he managed while employed with the V.I. government.
When asked, he said employees numbered in the thousands “because all IT staff have been consolidated” — a cost-cutting measure that he envisioned for the Virgin Islands when he was tapped by then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp to lead BIT.
“Interfacing as much as possible is the best practice,” he said. “You can’t have different offices, for example, purchasing different software or different computers, as this just quadruples the budget.”
The StateScoop article noted that during his tenure as the territory’s chief information officer, Riddick led the territory’s response to and recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria. In an April 18 speech to the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, Riddick recounted using machetes to cut through downed trees in order to access cell towers knocked offline during the back-to-back Category 5 storms. The lesson learned prompted the local government to move its IT assets to the cloud to reduce service interruptions caused by weather systems.
Riddick is a retired U.S. Army colonel, having served 33 years in the military. He also served as an instructor in systems management at the National Defense University and as a manager of the Army’s IT help desk prior to taking the V.I. job. He was BIT director from May 2016 until May 2019 — briefly serving in the Bryan administration.
An avid golfer known to hit the links with friends and brothers of his Omega Psi Phi fraternity, Riddick said Thursday that he misses St. Croix and its golfing weather.
“I’d rather be there because it’s cold and it snows here — in fact it snowed last night,” he said of New York, adding the he and wife Brenda, a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, plan a trip soon.
“We’ll get back there as soon as COVID passes,” he said. “That’s the first trip I’m taking.”