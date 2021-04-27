ST. CROIX — A new trend is slowly building momentum across the territory and organizers hope it isn’t just about fitness, but also unity for young men of all ages and backgrounds.
The Christiansted Mango Tree Riders celebrated their one-year anniversary Sunday with a weekly ride and a celebration at the grassroots cycling organization’s home base around the Water Gut Shanty.
Just over a year ago, Trent Walcott and his son Amon started riding their bicycles to stay fit and build their father-son bond. It was a way of killing two birds with one stone, Walcott said.
“I work for the government, so we do annual health checks and they encourage us to stay active,” he said. “My father died from cancer in his 50s and as I got closer to his age, I told myself I have to be proactive and do something to help me prolong my life.”
Walcott said not too long after he and his son started riding last spring, other men who hang out in the Water Gut area got interested and joined them on the ride.
“It was just me and my son, then it was about four of us, then six and in just a few weeks we had a good group of guys — about 20 — riding with us and really getting serious about this thing,” he said. “The week when we said we were going to ride out to Cramer’s Park, that’s when we got our first big group and it kept growing from there.”
Walcott said the route changes from weeks to week and includes loops around the South Shore, North Shore through Cane Bay, up The Beast, or through Christiansted. Every tenth ride is always the long haul from Christiansted to Frederiksted and back down Centerline Road.
“We mix it up to keep it interesting and to test our strength and skill levels,” he said.
Mango Tree Rider Gary Nicholas said the cycling group hopes to be a symbol of unity across the islands.
“We really see a lot of unity coming out of this and we want to show the next generation that they can always find something positive to get involved in that will help to better them,” he said. “Most of us are over 40, so it’s about fitness, but we will work on ways to bring in the youths and maybe even promote the start of a junior riders group.”
Nicolas and Walcott agree that Sundays are highly anticipated days among their group and the support from the community has been outstanding. They have been joined by members of the Left Lane Cycler Group from St. Thomas on several occasions and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has joined a few rides, including this past weekend’s anniversary ride.
“We’ve had great support and encouragement from the community when we are on the road and we want to keep building that momentum,” Nicholas said. “We have professionals coming through each week checking tire pressure and other things on the bikes, just to make sure that everyone will be riding in their best condition and safe on the road.”
Sports Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White, a member of the St. Thomas group, rides on St. Croix whenever he can. He said the hobby has taken off and it is a welcomed trend across the territory.
“Cycling is certainly a great way to stay fit and it is easy on your knees for those of us with sports injuries,” he said. “We’re doing this and encouraging others to get on board because of the health benefits and the team building and unification involved.”
White said as the commissioner of Sports, Parks and Recreation he sees the trend as an opportunity to tap into an industry that could do very well in the territory.
“We can really do well by organizing or hosting some big races here,” he said. “Certainly with all the space on St. Croix a 60- or 100-mile-ride could be very attractive to bring people here and perhaps do it as a benefit for a worthy cause.”
Walcott said anyone interested in riding on St. Croix can just show up at the Water Gut Shanty at 7:30 a.m. any given Sunday with their bike. Left Lane Cyclers ride at 5 a.m. most days, meeting at Havensight Mall and also have an open invitation.
For more information, find Left Lane Cyclers VI on Facebook and Instagram and Christiansted Mango Tree Riders on Facebook.