The founders of a new anti-colonial advocacy group, Right to Democracy, are traveling to the territory to hold a series of community events open to the public between June 20 and June 23.
Co-Presidents Adi Martínez Román and Neil Weare will be hosting the events, and are “looking to engage the local community and share more about their new approach,” according to a news release.
“I am looking forward to learning more about how communities in the U.S. Virgin Islands are impacted by the unbalanced political relationship the United States has with each of the territories and to draw parallels to my own experience in Puerto Rico,” Martínez Román said in a statement.
Prior to co-founding Right to Democracy, Martínez Román led the Resiliency Law Center and FURIA, Inc., two community-based organizations in Puerto Rico.
“Every time I meet with friends and colleagues in the Virgin Islands I come away with renewed energy and ideas to challenge the undemocratic colonial framework that unfortunately continues to govern the Virgin Islands and other territories,” said Weare, who grew up in Guam and led Equally American prior to co-founding Right to Democracy.
According to the news release, “Right to Democracy is building a movement to confront and dismantle the undemocratic colonial framework that impacts 3.6 million people in U.S. territories — 98% of whom are people of color.”
Right to Democracy’s Advisory Board includes former V.I. Congresswoman Donna Christensen and former V.I. Bar President Nesha Christian-Hendrickson.
“Right to Democracy offers an exciting new approach to bring each of the territories together in order to challenge the Supreme Court’s Insular Cases, which established the racist colonial framework that continues to govern our islands,” said Christensen.
“We’re looking for ways to engage Virgin Islanders wherever they may live to help ensure a future for our people where we have a say in the decisions that impact our lives,” said Christian-Hendrickson.
Each event is free and open to the public, and will include drinks and light appetizers:
• St. John: Tuesday, June 20, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bajo el Sol Gallery, Cruz Bay.
• St. Thomas: Wednesday, June 21, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Villa Santana, Charlotte Amalie.
• St. Croix: Friday, June 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Caribbean Museum of the Arts in Frederiksted.
Right to Democracy is also looking to hire a Virgin Islands Community Director to help lead its outreach and engagement in the U.S. Virgin Islands as it prepares for a series of structured community dialogues throughout the Virgin Islands this summer.
