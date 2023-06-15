Right to Democracy founders

Neil Weare and Adi Martínez Román, founders of Right to Democracy.

The founders of a new anti-colonial advocacy group, Right to Democracy, are traveling to the territory to hold a series of community events open to the public between June 20 and June 23.

Co-Presidents Adi Martínez Román and Neil Weare will be hosting the events, and are “looking to engage the local community and share more about their new approach,” according to a news release.

