The V.I. Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra might participate in the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden.
“I can confirm that we have received a request from the Department of Tourism which is working with the Delegate to Congress’ office on the possibility of the Rising Star’s Youth Steel Orchestra participating in the 2021 Inaugural Parade,” V.I. Administrators of Courts Regina Petersen told The Daily News on Monday.
However, the program has been suspended since Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s first pandemic order on March 13, and it’s unclear whether children will be able to travel to Washington for the Jan. 20 event amid rising cases nationwide.
“We have been actively working on a plan to reconstitute the program safely, but implementation of any such plan of course hinges on the COVID-19 numbers in the territory and our ability to keep the children and the instructors safe in any congregate setting,” Petersen said. “In that regard, our challenges would be no different than those faced by the Department of Education in resuming in person classes.”
The roots of Rising Stars stem from 1981, when Judge Verne Hodge, then presiding judge of the Territorial Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands, began an experimental steel drum program, with the goal of preventing school dropouts and juvenile delinquency, according to the V.I. Superior Court.
The program’s focus was to recruit students between the ages of 10 and 18 from public, private and parochial schools and help guide them to successfully complete their high school education.
Initially started as a summer project, The Rising Stars became a year-round program and a beloved staple at Virgin Islands parades, carnivals and cultural events.
“The request to participate is an honor that “presents a phenomenal opportunity that need[s] to be shared with staff, parents and the students, before a final decision is made,” Petersen said.