Bryah Martin, a member of the Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra, gets guidance from instructor Jemoi Christopher during rehearsal Friday at Barbel Plaza on St. Thomas. The orchestra will be performing in Minnesota next month. Page 2
Members of the V.I. Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra, Dwane Callwood Jr., left, and Tejai Harrigan, practice at their facility in Barbel Plaza, St. Thomas, on Friday.
Daily News photo by A.J. Rao
ST. THOMAS — The Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra will travel to Minnesota next month as part of a weeklong cultural exchange opportunity — but with music front and center.
Rising Stars program director Adelia Henneman said Edina High School — about 20 miles southwest of the Minnesota capital St. Paul — invited the Rising Stars after years of sending their own band students to the Virgin Islands.
