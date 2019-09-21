ST. THOMAS — The Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra will travel to Minnesota next month as part of a weeklong cultural exchange opportunity — but with music front and center.

Rising Stars program director Adelia Henneman said Edina High School — about 20 miles southwest of the Minnesota capital St. Paul — invited the Rising Stars after years of sending their own band students to the Virgin Islands.

— Contact A.J. Rao at 340-714-9104 or email ajrao@dailynews.vi.