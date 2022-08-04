The Republican National Committee has filed a federal complaint against the Elections System of the Virgin Islands, challenging provisions of territorial election law as unconstitutional because they require the government to control internal functions of political parties.
“As the Republican National Committee has made clear from the beginning, the U.S. Virgin Islands laws regarding party elections are unconstitutional and the territorial government has no legal authority to interfere in our internal party affairs. We look forward to our day in court and putting an end to this charade once and for all,” RNC Counsel Kyle Hupfer said in a written statement to The Daily News Wednesday night.
The V.I. Code includes provisions that “purport to dictate the size, composition, methods for selecting, maximum terms of office for, and places and times of meetings for the internal party leadership of political parties in the Virgin Islands,” according to the 39-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court Tuesday by Attorney Andrew Capdeville on behalf of the plaintiffs, the RNC and the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands.
“Worse yet, Virgin Islands law purports to give the Virgin Islands Board of Elections power to approve or veto the processes by which political parties select their internal party leaders,” according to the complaint.
Capdeville argued that the right to political organization is guaranteed by the First Amendment, and the government should have no oversight over the internal business of the Republican and other political parties, just as it doesn’t control groups like the American Legion or Rotary Club.
The V.I. Elections Board and Caroline Fawkes, in her official capacity as Supervisor of the Elections System, are named as defendants in the case.
Board Chairman Raymond Williams declined to comment Wednesday.
Fawkes said in an email that the V.I. Legislature is responsible for creating statutes, and it is her obligation to “follow the V.I. Elections laws.”
The RNC is asking the District Court to enter a declaration that the provisions of the V.I. Code regarding the structure and leadership of political parties are unconstitutional, and an injunction prohibiting the Elections System from applying the statutes to the RNC or VIGOP, as well as other relief the court may deem appropriate.
The complaint comes after years of infighting between local Republican Party leaders, and the RNC sent attorneys to the territory to oversee a caucus on March 29, which resulted in Gordon Ackley being elected State Chairman. Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht was elected National Committeewoman, and Jevon O.A. Williams was elected National Committeeman.
While the defendants in the RNC’s complaint “have not communicated with the RNC or the VIGOP about the March 29 party leadership caucus, former VIGOP officers have been anything but silent,” according to the complaint.
Long-time chairman John Canegata has continued claiming that position, and attorney Yohana Manning filed a complaint in V.I. Superior Court on April 8 on behalf of Canegata, Robert Max Schanfarber, and Lilliana Belardo de O’Neal, who continue to claim the positions of National Committeeman and Committeewoman. Defendants in that case are the RNC, and the winners of the March 29 caucus.
Manning’s complaint claims that because Virgin Islands law requires the Elections System of the Virgin Islands to oversee local political party elections, the RNC’s March 29 caucus where Ackley was elected was held illegally. The suit is asking the court to restrain the defendants “from using the name, symbol, emblem, and insignia of the national Republican Party,” and grant attorney fees and costs.
The RNC issued Canegata a cease and desist letter on April 13, ordering him to stop using party logos and claiming the chairmanship.
Canegata also serves as treasurer of VIGOP, a political action committee that raised nearly $734,000 between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, according to the complaint, which noted that the contributions “have come from individuals in 43 states. And during the same period, VIGOP PAC also spent nearly $759,000 in disbursements.”
Meanwhile, the V.I. Republican Party has fielded only a handful of candidates in recent elections, and has done little to recruit new members in the heavily Democratic territory.
The RNC complaint notes that territorywide, only five Republican candidates, all for the Board of Elections, qualified for Saturday’s primary election.
Canegata did not participate in the RNC’s March 29 caucus. And while he had filed to run unopposed for chairman of the Republican Party in the upcoming government-run election, he was disqualified for failing to submit the minimum of 25 signatures from other Republicans.
The RNC complaint filed by Capdeville cites a Supreme Court decision that found a similar California statute infringed on First Amendment rights to associate in political groups without government interference, and argues that the provisions of V.I. law in question “duplicate the unconstitutional California provisions.”
For example, Section 303(a) of Title 18 of the V.I. Code requires that each political party in the Virgin Islands must have a territorial committee of 30 elected members, including have eight members from the St. Thomas-St. John District, six of which must live on St.Thomas and two on St. John, six members from St. Croix, and 16 at-large members, including at least seven who live on St. Croix and seven who live on St. Thomas. Parties can also have no more than 20 voting ex officio members, according to the complaint.
The complaint states that the Election Code contains “at least seven provisions purporting to limit a party’s ability to decide how and when it will choose its internal party leaders,” and “perhaps most troubling,” the law requires the Board of Elections to approve each party’s process for selecting internal party leaders “or risk having those processes later deemed invalid.”
The defendants have refused to acknowledge the winners of the March caucus, according to the complaint, which highlighted the lack of Republicans running for party positions in Saturday’s primary.
“It bears emphasizing: No Republican candidates for internal party office qualified for the August 2022 primary-election ballot. This portends further and imminent confusion about the VIGOP’s leadership if Defendants continue to refuse to recognize the VIGOP leaders elected during the March 2022 caucus,” according to the complaint.