The Republican National Committee has filed a federal complaint against the Elections System of the Virgin Islands, challenging provisions of territorial election law as unconstitutional because they require the government to control internal functions of political parties.

“As the Republican National Committee has made clear from the beginning, the U.S. Virgin Islands laws regarding party elections are unconstitutional and the territorial government has no legal authority to interfere in our internal party affairs. We look forward to our day in court and putting an end to this charade once and for all,” RNC Counsel Kyle Hupfer said in a written statement to The Daily News Wednesday night.

