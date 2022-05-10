The dispute over who controls the V.I. Republican Party is headed to federal court, and the Republican National Committee plans to challenge the constitutionality of a Virgin Islands law that requires the V.I. Election System to oversee private political parties.
The local party is currently divided between those loyal to long-time chairman John Canegata, and those who support Gordon Ackley, who was elected chairman in a caucus run by RNC attorneys on March 29.
The RNC took the extraordinary step of overseeing the local party’s election after years of contentious disagreement over leadership.
Canegata did not participate in the caucus, and the RNC issued him a cease-and-desist ordering him to stop representing himself as chairman.
Meanwhile, Canegata’s attorney Yohana Manning filed a lawsuit against the RNC, Ackley, and two others elected to leadership positions at the caucus, Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht and Jevon Williams, which resulted in a May 3 temporary restraining order by Presiding Judge Harold Willocks, barring them from using GOP symbols until a final order is issued.
“Here, it is clearly in the public’s interest to protect against potential confusion surrounding the VIGOP caused by having two groups — Plaintiffs and Defendants — use the VIGOP’s name and the GOP’s symbol, emblem, or insignia,” Willocks wrote.
The court has not yet held a trial on the merits of the case.
On Monday, attorney Kevin D’Amour filed a motion in V.I. Superior Court on behalf of Ackley and the other defendants, asking Willocks to vacate the restraining order.
D’Amour wrote that despite the RNC’s cease and desist, “Canegata, Robert Max Schanfarber and Lilliana Belardo de O’Neal, however, cannot (or refuse to) believe that the RNC no longer recognizes their roles in the local party and have demanded that they stop using the RNC’s registered trademarks.”
The defendants were never served with the complaint, which “requires immediately vacating the TRO,” according to the motion by D’Amour. “Beyond that, the underlying facts here have left the RNC with no choice but to file in Federal District Court claims of federal trademark infringement against its former local officials, and to vindicate its First Amendment associational rights by challenging in Federal District Court the constitutionality of the Virgin Islands laws that have precipitated the underlying local leadership dispute. Those claims will be filed imminently.”
Manning was not available for comment Monday, and the RNC lawsuit has not yet been filed, according to publicly available U.S. District Court records.
Virgin Islands law requires the Elections System of the Virgin Islands to oversee local political party elections, and the lawsuit filed by Manning claims that the RNC’s March 29 caucus was held illegally.
RNC General Counsel Kyle Hupfer told The Daily News in April that the law is “completely unconstitutional. We are a private, political organization, there is no state in the country that gets involved in party elections. This is no different from any other not-for-profit entity. And I believe that if we’re forced to challenge that law, that law will be overturned.”