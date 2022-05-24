Attorneys for the Republican National Committee have filed a federal lawsuit against John Canegata, and asked a judge to order him to stop using GOP trademarks and soliciting donations to a political action committee.
“For years, there has been a seemingly endless saga about who controls the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands,” according to a memorandum in support of the RNC’s claim, filed by attorneys Kevin D’Amour and Gaylin Vogel. “Those disputes have been riddled with venom-filled infighting and numerous lawsuits. This case does not seek to resolve those disputes, but it arises as a consequence of them: This is a straightforward case solely about Defendants’ willful infringement and dilution of the RNC’s name and federal registered trademarks to solicit hundreds of thousands of dollars and to illegitimately suggest their activities are affiliated with the RNC.”
The lawsuit requests either a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction, barring Canegata and Robert Max Schanfarber from representing themselves as officials for the local V.I. Republican Party and using registered Republican trademarks.
On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy denied the RNC’s motion for a temporary restraining order, and said the RNC first has to provide proof that the defendants have been notified of the lawsuit.
Molloy scheduled a hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction on June 8, and said the RNC must file proof the defendants have been served by Friday or the matter will be removed from the court’s calendar.
Canegata, meanwhile, is pursuing his own trademark infringement claim against the RNC in V.I. Superior Court, and a trial on the merits of that case is set for Thursday on St. Croix.
Defendants in that case are the RNC and the winners of a caucus held by RNC attorneys, including Gordon Ackley.
While the RNC has said it recognizes Ackley as chairman and issued long-time chairman Canegata a cease and desist letter, Canegata’s attorney, Yohana Manning, is arguing that local law requires the Elections System to oversee elections for leadership of political parties, as well as candidates for public office.
Manning’s claim argues that therefore, the RNC-led caucus was held illegally, and only the winners of the Elections System’s contest can rightfully hold party chairmanship.
Canegata has since filed papers with the Elections System and was included on a preliminary list as the sole candidate for chairman of the local Republican Party for the November election.
