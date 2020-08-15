The Republican National Convention’s contests committee issued a scathing report Wednesday recommending that V.I. Republicans hold a new election for leadership positions, after years of shambolic warring between competing factions that has left the local party in disarray.
“In 2016, this Committee noted that the VIGOP was riddled with ‘venom-full… unprofessional infighting’ and concluded that the ‘continual mischief from the Virgin Islands must end, immediately — starting at the top of the Party,’” according to the report. “Now, four years later, nothing has changed.”
According to the report, the territorial caucus must be supervised by lawyers for the national party and in the interim, neither longtime VIGOP Chairman John Canegata or his rival, Gordon Ackley, can claim the chairmanship of the local party.
The committee issued the report in response to a notice of contest filed by Ackley, who is vying with Canegata for control of the party and its delegates to the RNC.
The Republican National Convention runs from Aug. 24 -27. Since delegates must be selected no later than 45 days before the convention begins, the committee found that it’s too late to fully sort out the messy situation, and only two individuals are qualified to serve as delegates from the Virgin Islands — National Committeeman Jevon Williams and National Committeewoman Lilliana Belardo de O’Neal, who “were properly elected in 2016.”
Ackley vs. CanegataBoth Ackley and Canegata claim to be party chairman, and both submitted competing slates of delegates, according to the report. The territory “was allotted nine delegates and six alternate delegates to the 2020 Republican National Convention,” but “a total of fifteen delegates and twelve alternate delegates from the U.S. Virgin Islands were certified to the RNC.”
Ackley and other party members — Warren Cole, Dudley Fabio, Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht, Todd Hecht, Randolph Maynard, and Mark Zion — “sought positions as delegates or alternate delegates and allege Canegata awarded those positions” to other individuals using a process that didn’t follow RNC and territorial rules, according to the report.
Ackley’s group certified six delegates and six alternates. Canegata’s group did the same, and also submitted Canegata, Belardo de O’Neal, and Williams as delegates because their positions come with automatic participation in the national convention.
The report noted that while the national committee usually leaves it to local parties to elect their own leaders, “the identity of the proper VIGOP chairman is, here, a foundational issue that has bearing on which slate of delegates, if any, was validly elected.”
It’s not the first time the RNC has been prevailed upon to settle local disputes.
In 2016, Cole filed a contest claiming Canegata was not properly elected chairman, and the contests committee “helped broker a settlement under which a new chairman’s selection would be held and rules giving the chairman unilateral power would not be recognized,” according to the report.
Canegata was reelected to a two-year term at a caucus held on Aug. 13, 2016, and in December 2016 “the state party rules were changed to allow the chairman to continue to serve until 2020.”
Ackley and his supporters said that rule change violated the settlement agreement, and argued that Canegata’s term expired in 2018.
Canegata held a meeting on Sept. 21 and adopted Caucus Rules “with the exception of Rule 4 pertaining to how delegates were to be elected,” according to the report. On Nov. 7, Ackley, Gumbs-Hecht, and Hecht filed a complaint with the RNC challenging the validity of the filing “and alleging that Canegata is not the valid chairman of VIGOP.”
On April 21, the RNC found that the Caucus Rules had been properly adopted with the exception of Rule 4, and recommended that the state committee decide on that matter by May 30, or use existing RNC rules to elect the delegates by caucus or convention before the July 10 deadline — which never happened.
Instead, VIGOP Secretary Robert Max Schanfarber submitted a plan, on May 6, to the V.I. Elections System to cancel the primary and hold an internal caucus to elect leadership positions.
Ackley, Gumbs-Hecht, and Hecht filed a lawsuit against Schanfarber and Canegata seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent cancellation of the primary.
V.I. Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay ruled June 4 that “there is no evidence Schanfarber and Canegata are unlawfully holding their positions,” and denied the motion for an injunction.
Ackley, Gumbs-Hecht, and John Yob were the only candidates who submitted nominating petitions to the Elections System, and argued that they had won the positions chairman, national committeewoman and national committeeman by default.
Shortly after Mackay issued her ruling, the report noted, “Ackley convened a tele-meeting” to ratify those default elections and elect delegates, but it’s unclear how many local Republican were actually involved in that decision.”
According to the report, the V.I. Elections Board approved the use of an internal party caucus on June 13, and Canegata’s group held a caucus on July 18 where he was re-elected chairman. Schanfarber was selected as national committeeman, and Belardo de O’Neal was named national committeewoman.
On Aug. 5, Mackay granted Canegata and Schanfarber a temporary restraining order barring Ackley, Hecht, and Gumbs-Hecht from claiming party leadership positions until the matter is resolved either in court or by the RNC.
RNC rulingThe contests committee, according to the report, analyzed the convoluted situation and found that “even if Canegata is no longer the VIGOP chairman, Ackley has not demonstrated that he properly holds the position.”
Further, it noted that assuming Canegata had the authority to hold a caucus, “the manner in which he did so violated the RNC and Caucus Rules in at least two ways,” as the party never properly adopted a rule governing such an election “even after Canegata was explicitly warned the plan was noncompliant,” and the caucus was held after the July 10 RNC deadline.
The report highlighted a number of other issues with Canegata’s election, including “failure to provide 30 days notice before the caucus and failure to publish said notice in a newspaper or on the VIGOP website,” failure to accept ballots by mail, failure to make nominating petitions publicly available, and caucus hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which violated Caucus Rules requiring voting to occur between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“Due to the outstanding uncertainties and irregularities surrounding his reelection and the length of his term, including compliance with the 2016 Settlement Agreement, the Committee is unable to find that Canegata remains the duly elected VIGOP chairman,” according to the report.
It also noted that “simply because Canegata is not the chairman does not mean that Ackley is either. Because either party would serve as a delegate by virtue of holding the chairmanship, the Committee recommends that the RNC seat neither Canegata nor Ackley as a delegate to the national convention until and unless the uncertainty surrounding their respective elections is concluded. Similarly, there are simply too many irregularities and outstanding questions regarding the propriety of the process by which both Contestants and Respondents were elected for the Committee to recommend that either slate be seated as delegates.”
In an effort to “resolve this matter once and for all,” the committee recommended the RNC order a new territorial caucus to be supervised by lawyers for the national party “and carried out in accordance with the 2018 VIGOP Rules.”
The committee also unanimously voted that “as a precondition to participate in any RNC business,” the VIGOP must “maintain sole authority for the use of VIGOP-branded meetings, political activity, political action committees, and fundraising,” audit all VIGOP operations “with special attention to the use of bulk mail permit, organizational spending, and related PAC spending,” and submit all bylaw changes to the RNC Counsel’s Office “until further notice, but at least until the 2024 Republican National Convention.”