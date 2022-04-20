The Republican National Committee said Tuesday that former V.I. Republican Party chairman John Canegata will face “legal consequences” for not agreeing to stop using RNC trademarks and identifying himself as the current chairman.
RNC General Counsel Kyle Hupfer sent Canegata a cease and desist on April 13, and gave him two days to respond with a signed confirmation of his compliance.
Instead, Canegata’s attorney Yohana Manning said he is calling for an investigation into whether RNC lawyers engaged in the unauthorized practice of law when they traveled to the territory to oversee a caucus to elect new local party leadership.
The RNC took the extraordinary step after years of disputes and questions about the legitimacy of local elections for party leadership.
The RNC-run caucus on March 29 resulted in Gordon Ackley being elected State Chairman. Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht was elected National Committeewoman, and Jevon O.A. Williams was elected National Committeeman.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Hupfer provided a written statement Tuesday.
“The only thing that’s ethically questionable is John Canegata’s lawyer referring us to the Attorney General in an effort to intimidate the RNC and the newly elected Virgin Islands Republican leadership. It won’t work. It’s a simple matter of law that Mr. Canegata has been unlawfully using the RNC’s trademarks, has been told to stop, and refused. He will now face legal consequences,” Hupfer said.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George declined to comment.
In the cease and desist letter, Hupfer said Canegata used a political action committee to raise $434,287 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, “after the RNC ordered a pause in fundraising under the VIGOP name.”
Hupfer also warned of potential criminal consequences, and wrote that “false representations that solicitations are being made for the benefit of the Republican Party is a federal crime, punishable by fines or imprisonment of up to 20 years.”