Following years of bitter disputes, the Republican National Committee and former long-time V.I. Republican Party chairman John Canegata have reached a settlement, with Canegata agreeing to drop all claims to local leadership and dissolve his controversial fundraising group.

Lawyers for the RNC filed a consent motion Friday in U.S. District Court, asking a judge to stay proceedings in a case the RNC filed against the defendants, Canegata, former party secretary Robert Max Schanfarber, and their fundraising committee, VIGOP PAC.

