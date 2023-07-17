Following years of bitter disputes, the Republican National Committee and former long-time V.I. Republican Party chairman John Canegata have reached a settlement, with Canegata agreeing to drop all claims to local leadership and dissolve his controversial fundraising group.
Lawyers for the RNC filed a consent motion Friday in U.S. District Court, asking a judge to stay proceedings in a case the RNC filed against the defendants, Canegata, former party secretary Robert Max Schanfarber, and their fundraising committee, VIGOP PAC.
The development comes after the RNC asked the court to sanction Canegata and Schanfarber for failing to show up for scheduled depositions.
After years of disputes and questions about the legitimacy of local caucuses, the national party sent attorneys to the Virgin Islands to hold elections for local leadership positions in March 2022.
Canegata did not participate and refused to accept the results, arguing Virgin Islands law requires that caucuses to elect leaders of local political parties must be overseen by the Elections System of the Virgin Islands, meaning that he was still chairman.
The RNC filed suit on May 20, 2022, and sent Canegata a cease and desist letter ordering him to stop representing himself as party chairman and using RNC trademarked logos.
Canegata serves as treasurer of VIGOP, a political action committee that raised $434,287 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022, “after the RNC ordered a pause in fundraising under the VIGOP name,” according to the letter.
The VIGOP PAC has long been lambasted by critics as a moneymaking ploy that does little, if anything, to support local Republican candidates.
After more than a year of litigation, the parties entered a settlement agreement Thursday, under which the defendants agreed “to not use or otherwise dilute or infringe on the RNC’s trademarks, unless given express license by the RNC.”
The defendants also agreed to dissolve VIGOP PAC and file a termination notice with the Federal Election Commission by Aug. 28.
Defendants also “signed acknowledgements, disclaiming any leadership role in the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands and the Republican National Committee and acknowledging that the current leaders of the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands were elected at the March 29, 2022 caucus held by the Party and overseen by the RNC.”
The agreement also requires Canegata to “immediately and voluntarily dismiss” a lawsuit filed in V.I. Superior Court against the new party chairman elected at that 2022 caucus, Gordon Ackley.
“In exchange, the RNC agreed to move this Court to stay further proceedings in this case and hold this case in abeyance until Defendants complete the tasks specified in preceding paragraphs — namely, dissolving the VIGOP PAC and dismissing the Superior Court action,” according to the motion filed by Tyler Green and other attorneys for the RNC.
“If — and only if — Defendants complete all these tasks, the RNC agreed to voluntarily dismiss this case,” according to the motion. “Under the settlement agreement, however, the RNC retains the right to litigate this case to final judgment and obtain all appropriate relief under the Lanham Act, including to remedy past violations with actual, statutory, and/or treble damages and to obtain permanent, prospective relief, from this Court if Defendants do not complete all the tasks.”
The RNC also asked the court to stay a July 18, hearing on a motion for sanctions against the defendants.
