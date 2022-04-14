The Republican National Committee has issued a cease and desist letter to John Canegata, warning that he could face federal criminal charges if he continues representing himself as the local party’s chairman.
“We’re serious about this,” RNC General Counsel Kyle Hupfer told The Daily News on Wednesday.
The cease and desist letter signed by Hupfer orders Canegata to stop representing himself as V.I. party chairman and using RNC trademarked logos.
“Your unauthorized uses of the RNC’s name and intellectual property and the manner in which you have used them, to promote a party committee website, to issue meeting notices, and to raise money for a federal political action committee, are deceptive and likely to lead individuals to believe that you and your organizations are affiliated with the RNC, when they are not, and that the RNC recognizes or provides financial support to those organizations, when it does not,” according to the letter. “Moreover, false representations that solicitations are being made for the benefit of the Republican Party is a federal crime, punishable by fines or imprisonment of up to 20 years.”
Canegata serves as treasurer of VIGOP, a political action committee that raised $434,287 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, “after the RNC ordered a pause in fundraising under the VIGOP name,” according to the letter.
After years of disputes and questions about the legitimacy of local caucuses, the national party recently sent attorneys to the Virgin Islands to hold elections for local leadership positions, which resulted in Gordon Ackley being elected State Chairman. Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht was elected National Committeewoman, and Jevon O.A. Williams was elected National Committeeman.
“I was part of that,” Hupfer said, and the RNC wanted to ensure “it was run in a full, transparent manner, and we have legitimate results.”
He said Canegata called the meeting of the state committee that authorized the election, and voted for the provision, but declined to participate and challenge Ackley in the election.
“And now that we have three duly elected members of the RNC, we’re going to recognize them, and we’re going to defend our marks. We’re not going to let him misrepresent his role or position,” Hupfer said.
The Daily News contacted both Ackley and Canegata for comment.
“I think the letter speaks for itself and I’m ready to move the party forward,” Ackley said.
Canegata did not respond as of Daily News press time this morning.
But attorney Yohana Manning said he will be adding the RNC as a defendant in a complaint filed Monday on behalf of Canegata, Robert Max Schanfarber, and Lilliana Belardo de O’Neal, who continue to claim the positions of National Committeeman and Committeewoman.
The complaint names Ackley, Gumbs-Hecht, and Williams as defendants, and recounts the turmoil and acrimony among party members over the last six years.
“The claim is so frivolous,” Ackley said. “There’s no validity to it and I don’t even want to address anything in it because it’s insanity.”
The suit is asking the court to restrain the defendants “from using the name, symbol, emblem, and insignia of the national Republican Party,” and grant attorney fees and costs.
Virgin Islands law requires the V.I. Elections System to oversee local political party elections, and claims that the RNC’s March 29 caucus where Ackley was elected was held illegally.
Hupfer said he believes the law in question “is completely unconstitutional. We are a private, political organization, there is no state in the country that gets involved in party elections. This is no different from any other not-for-profit entity. And I believe that if we’re forced to challenge that law, that law will be overturned.”
The RNC is functionally no different from organizations like the American Legion or a Kiwanis Club, and there is no place for “the Virgin Islands government to be involved in our private political party elections,” Hupfer said. “Every other state would view it as being illegal to be involved, or to spend government dollars on a political party election.”