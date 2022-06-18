Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach on Friday extended greetings to Virgin Islands fathers in a released statement.
Roach, noting that a father’s love and its impact cannot be denied, said “some children view their fathers as superheroes who make the impossible possible.”
“These men don’t wear capes, but rather they carry an armor of steadfast love that protects and inspires in countless ways. Your guidance, care, and support are valued and cherished,” Roach said.
Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19, the same day as the national holiday, Juneteenth, which will be observed Monday in the Virgin Islands, according to a proclamation on the holiday from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
“I commend all men who serve as fathers, stepfathers, father-figures, mentors, and in other capacities, who truly make a difference in the lives of their children, and who make us all better by their presence and good works,” Roach said in the news release. “We thank you for all that you do and recognize that it is not always easy. We know that you make countless sacrifices in the effort to give your very best, despite the pressures and challenges of our society.”
The lieutenant governor added, “we appreciate the commitment of fathers, grandfathers, patriarchs, and father figures as they continue to work hard, by demonstrating diligence, and excellence throughout their endeavors.
“May you be surrounded by love, happiness, and joy this Father’s Day,” he said.