Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach, who also serves as the territory’s insurance commissioner, is encouraging residents to be prepared for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins Thursday.
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Division of Banking, Insurance, and Financial Regulation has information readily available to help keep residents adequately informed on hurricane preparedness tips, facts on insurance policies, and coverage requirements, Roach said in a released statement.
The season runs June 1 to Nov. 30, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted a 40% chance of a near-normal season, with 12 to 17 total named storms.
According to Roach, property owners should take the following actions to be prepared for the hurricane season:
• Avoid being underinsured — Purchase at least 80% of the replacement cost value of a residential property.
Get it appraised and make sure the appraisal includes Replacement Cost Value. Further, purchase homeowner’s insurance at Replacement Cost Value, which is the cost of replacing property without a reduction for depreciation.
• Avoid being force-placed – Forced-placement covers only the mortgage balance. Have the insurance premium escrowed along with mortgage and property tax payment or use premium financing.
• Buy a separate homeowners/windstorm policy and a separate flood insurance policy. A homeowner’s policy does not provide coverage for flooding that comes with a hurricane. Be aware that a flood insurance policy does not take effect until 30 days after it is purchased.
• Know deductibles and how much out-of-pocket coverage would be needed in the event of a total loss. Unable to determine deductibles, contact the insurance producer who sold the policy.
• Buy renter’s insurance if renting to cover personal contents in the building.
• Condominium owners do not have a separate policy, as it belongs to the condominium association, and subject to a decision by its board. A separate contents insurance policy can be purchased as a condominium owner.
• Keep insurance policy and other important documents in safe, dry, waterproof, and fireproof containers. Keep contact information for insurance producer and insurance company on hand.
• Prepare a disaster kit — Have disaster supplies on hand and secure important documents (insurance policies, birth certificates, will and testaments, licenses, etc.)
• Protect property by putting up shutters, cutting back tree limbs and clearing debris.
According to Roach, individuals cannot purchase a homeowner’s insurance policy once a storm has been declared.
“Know what to do after disaster strikes. Secure your property, take photos, make a list of your damages, file a claim as soon as possible, get an estimate of your damages; be ready to have your claim adjusted and receive a claim settlement,” the release stated.
For details on disaster preparedness and the duties of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, visit ltg.gov.vi., or contact the Division of Banking, Insurance & Financial Regulation on St. Thomas at 340-774-2991, and on St. Croix at 340-773-6449.