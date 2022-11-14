Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who won re-election a week ago today, is out of the territory on personal leave through Nov. 19. Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is acting governor until his return.

That bit of information was among the updates provided by Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. during Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing.

