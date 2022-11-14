Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who won re-election a week ago today, is out of the territory on personal leave through Nov. 19. Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is acting governor until his return.
That bit of information was among the updates provided by Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. during Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing.
It also included information on the effort to complete a street naming and address initiative, as well as updates on COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which has been detected in the territory.
Three years after the project was first announced, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor is still working to complete the street naming and territorywide address initiative.
Geographic Information System Director Chris George said there will be a town hall meeting on St. John at the Creque Legislative Hall in Cruz Bay at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“The street addressing initiative is a project begun by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to create a nationally standardized addressing scheme for entire territory, that is all the major islands, outlying cays that have roads, as well as the street signage that goes along with those street names” George said.
The office received $5.09 million in funding for the project through the V.I. Housing Finance Authority Community Development Block Grant program.
George said the first part of this phase will be the completion of street naming on St. John.
“So, St. John will be the first island in the Virgin Islands that will have a standardized addressing system,” George said. “As well, it is a historic milestone where we will be the first Caribbean island to have an entire addressing scheme from town to tip, the entire island and not just the townships.”
The Virgin Islands also will be the first U.S. territory to have a standardized addressing system, “so that puts the Virgin Islands on an escalating level of improvements on our critical infrastructure,” George said.
He added that residents should start getting together in their neighborhoods and homeowners associations and community groups to begin the naming process.
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor has comprehensive information about the naming process and a number of tools available for residents to use for that process on its Street Addressing Initiative website at sites.google.com/view/usvi-sai/.
COVID-19 cases, RSV
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said that in addition to COVID-19, the department is now tracking cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, which has been detected in the territory.
RSV is a respiratory infection typically experienced by children but can also affect adults and present with severe complications in those with weakened immune systems. RSV is extremely common in children younger than 2 years of age and usually causes mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and runny nose.
“However, RSV also can cause pneumonia or bronchiolitis, which are lung infections requiring oxygen and antibiotics in a hospital setting. RSV can cause various complications depending on a person’s age and health status,” according to information from Government House.
National RSV cases are high with a significant rise in pediatric hospitalizations, and V.I. hospitals report several treated cases of RSV in the fall months, according to Ellis.
So far during the fall season, Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas has reported six hospitalizations and Luis Hospital on St. Croix reported one hospitalization, Ellis said.
RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 can cause very similar symptoms and complications. Coinfections with more than one of the viruses can occur and cause worse outcomes.
The Health Department is urging parents to vaccinate their children ages 6 months and older against influenza and COVID-19. There is currently no vaccine for RSV, and residents should conduct respiratory hygiene with frequent hand-washing, coughing into elbows or tissue, and staying at home while sick, Ellis said.
As of Nov. 7, the territory is currently tracking 43 active cases of COVID-19, including 31 on St. Croix, 12 on St. Thomas, and none on St. John.
One person is hospitalized with COVID-19 at Luis Hospital, and there is one patient at Schneider Hospital.
The Health Department has instituted new COVID-19 vaccination schedules as follows:
• St. Croix — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays
• St. Thomas — 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
Ellis also said that residents who would like to get a flu vaccine should call 340-774-7477 to make an appointment and that it is safe to get a flu vaccination the same time as getting a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot.
When getting a COVID-19 booster, residents should bring their vaccination card and a photo ID.
COVID-19 vaccinations and flu vaccinations for children ages 6 months and older are available by appointment at the Maternal and Child Health Clinics in both districts.
To schedule an appointment, call: St. Croix — 340-244-0016; St. Thomas — 340-777-8804 ext. 2600; and St. John — 340-776-6400.
The COVID-19 testing schedule remains the same: St. Croix — Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot
St. Thomas — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Schneider Hospital loading dock
St. John — Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Port Authority gravel lot.
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 on St. Thomas and St. John.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.
Ellis also said Monday that the territory still has no confirmed cases of monkeypox.
To learn more about being eligible for a free monkeypox vaccination, call 340-690-6301.