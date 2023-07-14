Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach on Tuesday mourned educator Gloria H. Canegata Waterman, whom he described as a pioneer and a “pillar of excellence” in the Virgin Islands.
Waterman served the community through a number of associations and civic organizations in addition to her government employment, he said in a news release.
“She was a career educator who served notably as district of St. Croix superintendent with the Virgin Islands Department of Education and as policy adviser to former Gov. Charles W. Turnbull,” he said. “As a member of the Department of Education family, I had the opportunity to work with Mrs. Waterman and to witness first hand the wealth of her knowledge and her dedication and commitment to the people of this territory, especially our children.”
Last year, the 34th Legislature approved Bill 34-0157, a resolution honoring Waterman and naming the Education Department’s Administration Building on St. Croix in her honor.
“We are indebted to Mrs. Waterman for her love and service shown to the people of the Virgin Islands. Her impact will extend far beyond the period of her life,” Roach said in the release. “I offer a prayer of comfort, strength, and for the gift of God’s grace to her family, loved ones, friends, and members of the Virgin Islands Department of Education.”