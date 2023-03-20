Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach is out of the territory attending the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Spring National Meeting in Louisville, Ky., his office announced Monday.
In his capacity as the commissioner of Insurance, Roach serves as a member of the NAIC Southeast Zone, which consists of 12 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The lieutenant governor’s participation at annual NAIC conferences and meetings are funded by the NAIC. Scheduled throughout the year, meetings are held primarily in the spring, summer and fall where participants discuss state affairs, receive updates on federal policies, and participate in regulatory planning sessions.
Roach will return to the territory Sunday. During his absence, Senate President Novelle E. Francis, Jr. will assume the duties of the lieutenant governor, as per the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands.