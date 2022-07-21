Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach is out of the territory attending the annual meeting of the National Lieutenant Governor’s Association in Chicago, his office announced via news release on Wednesday.
At the meeting Roach will help to finalize plans to host the NLGA’s meeting in the Virgin Islands in fall 2023.
NLGA meetings are held annually to discuss state, federal, and international affairs relevant to the offices of the lieutenant governor across all 50 states and five U.S. territories, according to the news release.
NLGA promotes the efficiency and effectiveness of the offices of the lieutenant governor, fosters interstate cooperation, provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences on subjects important to the residents of the represented states and territories, and improves the efficiency of state and territorial administration.
“I appreciate the role that the NLGA plays in bringing leaders together in a bi-partisan way by facilitating discussions that are both thoughtful and informative. Participation in the NLGA offers lieutenant governors from all over the nation the opportunity to exchange policy ideas and experiences and engage in regional and national networking opportunities,” said Roach.
Senate President Donna Frett- Gregory will assume the duties of the lieutenant governor, as per the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands, until Roach returns to the territory on Saturday.