Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, in his capacity as chairman of the Virgin Islands Banking Board, has issued an order to make coronavirus stimulus checks exempt from garnishment for outstanding loans, overdraft fees or any other fees that a customer may owe to a local bank.
In a statement Thursday, Roach said the Banking Board took action to exempt the payments — which are a part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act stimulus package — as a way to protect residents who may be struggling financially during this time. “We issued this order and are informing the public of it because it is important that the banks are specifically told what they cannot do with the stimulus checks via the Banking Board, and so that consumers may also know their rights,” Roach said in the statement.
The CARES Act authorized the U.S. Department of the Treasury to issue stimulus payments as a means of providing assistance to individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A single income tax filer with income below $75,000 can receive a maximum of $1,200 and a married couple filing jointly with combined income below $150,000 can receive a maximum of $2,400.
“This money serves as an emergency monetary relief and is to help people with financial needs brought on by the pandemic,” Roach said. “The action of the board through me, as chairman, is consistent with making sure that persons may have the greatest latitude possible in using those funds.”
Roach continued, “Garnishment of the CARES Act stimulus payment to collect outstanding debt owed to the banks will further reduce the ability of residents to pay for basic needs and to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Bryan administration has indicated that stimulus checks should arrive in the mail by May.
