Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach on Wednesday announced the revocation of licenses for two notary commissions, citing failure to adhere to the Virgin Islands laws governing notarized documents.
Roach said that effective Wednesday, the rotary commission of Jacques Rene, NP 242-19, was revoked for “improperly notarized oath.” Further, the notary commission of Brittany Robinson, NP178-18, was revoked for “failure to respond to Cease & Desist Order issued by the Notary Division on July 26, 2022.”
“The public is advised that as a result of the revocation of these two notary commissions, any documents notarized after August 17, 2022, are invalid and all customers should be refunded any monies paid for notary services,” Roach said in the prepared statement.
The office urged residents to report Rene and Robinson, noting if they “continue to notarize documents in the Territory after the effective date of revocation of August 17, 2022, they will be in violation of the notary laws of the Territory and will be referred to the Office of the Attorney General for further legal action.”
Individuals with knowledge “of any violation of the Lieutenant Governor’s orders” are asked to contact the Notary Public Division at 340-774-2991.
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s Notary Public Division commissions and oversees all individuals in the territory who administer oaths and affirmations. It also monitors all commissioned individuals to ensure that they comply with all laws relating to the duties and functions of notaries public in the Virgin Islands, according to the news release.