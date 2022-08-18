Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach on Wednesday announced the revocation of licenses for two notary commissions, citing failure to adhere to the Virgin Islands laws governing notarized documents.

Roach said that effective Wednesday, the rotary commission of Jacques Rene, NP 242-19, was revoked for “improperly notarized oath.” Further, the notary commission of Brittany Robinson, NP178-18, was revoked for “failure to respond to Cease & Desist Order issued by the Notary Division on July 26, 2022.”