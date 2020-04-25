Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is reminding Medicare beneficiaries that COVID-19 tests can be paid for by Medicare.
According to a statement Thursday, Medicare Part B plans will pay all costs for the COVID-19 diagnostic tests for beneficiaries who were tested on or after Feb. 4.
Medicare Part A plans cover medically necessary hospitalization costs.
If a Medicare beneficiary is recommended by a doctor to quarantine in the hospital rather than self-isolate at home, hospitalization costs will be covered by Medicare Part A.
At present, there is no vaccine for COVID-19, but when a vaccine does become available, Medicare Part D plans will cover the cost for the vaccine, according to the statement.
Under the Office of the Lt. Governor, Medicare services are provided by the Virgin Islands State Health Insurance Assistance Program or V.I. SHIP Medicare offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The public is reminded that the V.I. SHIP/Medicare offices continue to restrict walk-in customers and in-person business services. These measures were implemented to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect customers and staff.
Beneficiaries are asked to conduct business via telephone and avoid in-person visits.
Customers in need of assistance or information can call 340-774-2991, ext. 4505 or 4507 for St. Thomas-St. John, or 340-773-6449 for St. Croix. In the latter case, when prompted by the recording, press option 5 for Christiansted and then option 9 for VI SHIP/Medicare.
