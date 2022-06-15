ST. THOMAS — Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach announced Wednesday that travelers to the Virgin Islands for the St. John Festival or otherwise will no longer be required by the federal government to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the United States.
Roach is acting governor while Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is out of the territory through Thursday attending a Jobs for America’s Graduates conference in Louisiana.
Although Bryan lifted that requirement earlier this month for domestic travelers entering the territory, the federal requirement for international travelers remained in effect until last week.
Roach’s announcement on Wednesday came during a Government House press briefing that touched on a list of topics including property tax information, health information for vendors seeking to attend St. John’s Festival later this month and early next month, and COVID trends.
Deputy Health Commissioner Ruben Molloy reported the following:
• There is a drop in the territory’s COVID-19 positivity, which is at 8.2%. There are 308 active cases — 237 on St. Croix, 70 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John. To date nine people are hospitalized territory wide.
• All vendors participating in the St. John Festival must pay a $100 health permit fee, but “as a special incentive — if anyone working at the booth is fully vaccinated, the fee will be waived if you apply by Wednesday June 15.”
• Mobile vendors who have annual health permits must be in good standing to participate in festival and must operate from their own unit.
• All persons selling food or beverages must have valid health cards, but individuals traveling from the United States to participate in the St. John carnival may apply their Serve Safe certification in lieu of a VI issued health card.
• All vendors will be required to pass a health inspection and remain in compliance with the territory’s food code. Inspections and assessment will be held June 29 and vendors in compliance will receive a permit to begin operation on Thursday, June 30.
The territory’s Tax Assessor Office falls under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and Roach on Wednesday provided additional information about the implementation of a new property tax system that has erroneously increased taxes on some properties based on improvements over the last four years.
According to Roach all reassessed properties will show an increase as “the new system is capturing this assessment data that may not have been factored into a prior year’s billing.”
Though the new system has caused some confusion for residents, Roach said, “the new billing and collections system which was recently implemented during the month of May … will result in the overall improvement of the collections system and increased revenues to our government.”
“We are asking that residents bear with us as we work through the kinks and rectify their issues one by one,” he said.