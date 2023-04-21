During a two-day meeting earlier this week, Banco Popular, Bank of St. Croix, Firstbank, Merchants Commercial Bank, Oriental Bank and the Economic Development Bank reported financial growth and increased profitability to the U.S. Virgin Islands banking board.
“The State of the Bank reports underscored that financial institutions in the Territory are well capitalized and have adequate liquidity,” said Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach in a press release. “The information received outlined strength and favorable opportunities for residents who continue to seek assistance in the areas of home ownership, business ownership, and other essential needs. Customers are encouraged to contact their financial institution to learn more about the availability of new products, services and loan eligibility.”
Banco Popular, Firstbank and Merchants Commercial Bank reported that they offer construction loans for individuals and developers.
Firstbank, Merchants Commercial Bank and Oriental Bank shared with the board that they had entered into memoranda of agreement with the Economic Development Authority to offer loans for the VI Slice Moderate Income Homeownership Program.
The board also voted unanimously to approve Enium Capital Group, which finances the purchase of solar power systems, for licensure as a lender and broker. The board denied a request from BAM Trading Services, Uphold HQ, NYDIG Trust Company and NYDIG Execution to withdraw money transmitter applications previously denied by the board, according to the press release.
Richard Grant, a seven-year member of the banking board, resigned at the end of the meeting.
“We are grateful for his wisdom, expertise, and contributions to the Banking Board and are pleased to see him pursue other interests. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Roach said.