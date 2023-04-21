During a two-day meeting earlier this week, Banco Popular, Bank of St. Croix, Firstbank, Merchants Commercial Bank, Oriental Bank and the Economic Development Bank reported financial growth and increased profitability to the U.S. Virgin Islands banking board.

“The State of the Bank reports underscored that financial institutions in the Territory are well capitalized and have adequate liquidity,” said Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach in a press release. “The information received outlined strength and favorable opportunities for residents who continue to seek assistance in the areas of home ownership, business ownership, and other essential needs. Customers are encouraged to contact their financial institution to learn more about the availability of new products, services and loan eligibility.”