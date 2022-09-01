Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach announced that due to challenges with the Office of the Tax Collector’s new online payment system, all interest and penalties will be waived for property tax bills with balances for 30 days.
The one-month waiver is effective today and ends Sept. 30.
“We are aware that our change to a new system and taxpayers not having access to the online payment portal may have impacted taxpayers in their ability to be timely with their payments. Thus, we are offering this additional period without penalty to ensure that taxpayers are not unduly penalized,” Roach said in a released statement. “We recognize that they provide the revenue we need to support public services in the territory.”
Individuals with outstanding property tax bills are urged to take advantage of this waiver to satisfy their balance and avoid final collection activity.
For more information, call (340)774-2991 on St. Thomas, or (340)773-6449 on St. Croix.