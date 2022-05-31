June 1 officially marks the start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, one that the Virgin Islands community is well acquainted with but must prepare for every year from June 1 to November 30.
As of Friday, forecasters at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, in a released statement Friday, urged preparation. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s Division of Banking, Insurance, and Financial Regulation has information readily available for residents on hurricane preparedness tips, facts on insurance policies, and coverage requirements, according to the news release.
Officials at NOAA said this year is going on the seventh successive season with an above-average forecast, predicting a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
The increased activity anticipated by NOAA was attributed to several climate factors including the ongoing La Niña that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon which supports stronger African Easterly Waves “which seed many of the strongest and longest lived hurricanes during most seasons.”
According to NOAA, “early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready.”
“Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed,” the release stated.
To prepare for the season, which starts Wednesday, Roach’s office provided a dozen recommended actions for property owners to follow :
• Get homeowner’s insurance now as a policy cannot be purchased once a storm has been declared.
Avoid being under-insured. Purchase at least 80% of the replacement cost value of residential property. Be sure the property is appraised and that the appraisal includes replacement cost value. Then, purchase homeowner’s insurance at replacement cost value which is the cost of replacing property without a reduction for depreciation.
• Avoid being force-placed because forced-placement covers only the mortgage balance. Have the insurance premium escrowed along with your mortgage and property tax payment or use premium financing.
• Both a homeowners/windstorm policy and a separate flood insurance policy are required. A homeowner’s policy does not provide coverage for flooding that comes with a hurricane. A flood insurance policy does not take effect until 30 days after it is purchased.
• If renting, purchase renter’s insurance which will insure the contents of a home or building.
• A separate policy is not required for ownership of a condominium. The policy belongs to the condominium association as a whole and is subject to a decision by its board of directors. A separate contents insurance policy can be purchased as a condominium owner.
• Keep insurance policy, contact information for insurance agent, and contact information for insurance company with other important documents in a safe, dry, waterproof, and fireproof container.
To learn more, visit ltg.gov.vi and download the “Home Inventory Checklist.”
